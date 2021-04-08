Webinar Challenges Companies to Invest in Better Technician Experience

"The technician pool is shrinking, and products are becoming more complex. We need to counteract these trends." Tweet this

Nick Horan, Tweddle Group's Director of Global Business Solutions, elaborated. "The master techs are retiring and taking their tribal knowledge with them," Horan said. "It's a tough environment and service departments have trouble holding on to quality people. The goal should be to find and provide the right tools and technology to make repair easier and more accurate. A well-oiled service operation will naturally become more profitable, as well as attract and retain talented technicians."

Horan will moderate a discussion between Tweddle Group's Director of Global Service Information Rich Beckman and Chris Cox, General Manager of Engineering and Technical Services for technology consultants GGS.

"I expect a substantive talk with some real revelations and actionable intelligence," Horan said. "Both our guests have decades of experience in diagnostics and repair. They understand the issues technicians face, they understand the problems with flat-rate and they're both personally invested in finding ways to make repair more efficient."

Horan hopes the webinar will point the way toward a new model of diagnostics and repair—and show how currently-affordable technologies could make that model a reality. "We've turned a corner here in terms of technology," Horan said. "We can improve repair now in ways that weren't possible even one or two years ago."

Register at tweddlegroup.zoom.us.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Contact:

Paul Arnegard

[email protected]

SOURCE Tweddle Group

Related Links

http://www.tweddle.com

