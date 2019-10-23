Webinar: Cybersecurity Issues Plague Customer Engagement

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMotion ™, a leading provider of secure data exchange solutions, today announced a webinar in conjunction with Gatepoint Research entitled "2019 Survey Results: Cybersecurity Issues Plague Customer Engagement." The webinar will be presented on Thursday October 24, 2019, at 2 pm Eastern. It will feature Doug Barth, CEO of Gatepoint Research, and Christian Grunkemeyer, Director of Sales, DataMotion. The survey revealed that improving customer experience is a priority and that the ability to exchange confidential documents and forms electronically is often limited, or forces customers back to paper, postal mail and fax. This and other key findings will be presented during the webinar.

"Customer experience improvement as a priority continues to grow across all industries, but has become particularly relevant for the financial services and insurance industries. Understanding the scope of what is needed to deliver a truly exceptional customer experience is critical to making it actually happen," said Barth. "Now more than ever, it is vital that these organizations provide the digital communication tools necessary to give their customers what they are looking for quickly and efficiently. The research shows that customer experience improvement is top of mind for these organizations and is a top priority for 2019."

The informative webinar will review highlights from the recently published 2019 Pulse Report on customer engagement trends including:

Customer engagement communications methods

Top customer engagement priorities for 2019

The "wish list" for engaging customers and recommended actions

"The study shows that while there is progress being made towards a 360-degree omnichannel, there are opportunities for organizations to be more competitive here, particularly around secure channels of communications through self-service portals," said Grunkemeyer. "Data security and privacy concerns can make it difficult to integrate these systems to one place, such as a full-service customer portal. Organizations that can find ways to integrate these kinds of communications have an opportunity to provide a service that many competitors do not – giving them a leg up in the market."

About DataMotion

Since 1999, DataMotion secure data exchange technology has enabled organizations of all sizes to reduce the cost and complexity of delivering electronic information to employees, customers and partners in a secure and compliant way. Ideal for highly regulated industries, the DataMotion portfolio offers easy-to-use, CX friendly, encryption solutions for email, file transfer, forms processing and customer-initiated contact. In the healthcare sector, DataMotion is an accredited HISP (health information service provider), Certificate Authority (CA) and Registration Authority (RA) of Direct Secure Messaging. The DataMotion Direct service enables efficient interoperability and sharing of a person's data across the continuum of care and their broader lives. DataMotion is privately held and based in Florham Park, N.J. For the latest news and updates, visit http://www.datamotion.com, follow DataMotion on LinkedIn or Twitter® @datamotion.

