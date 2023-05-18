Webinar discusses the wide-reaching benefits of improved traceability in supply chains

News provided by

Rockwell Automation

18 May, 2023, 07:28 ET

Executive panel explores market research results revealing the positive impact supply chain traceability has on brand loyalty and ROI

BRUSSELS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is hosting a webinar 11 a.m. CEST on 24 May that will reveal the business imperatives and operational benefits of improved traceability in supply chains.

Moderator Mark Bottomley, regional vice president, strategic accounts and sales specialists in EMEA for Rockwell Automation, will speak with featured guest Paul Miller, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, and Christine C. Akselsen, CEO of Kezzler, about the findings of the recent Forrester Consulting EMEA spotlight commissioned by Rockwell, "Increase Brand Loyalty and Generate ROI with Improved Traceability".

As part of a wider digital transformation, serialization and traceability programs not only address ever-changing national and international legislation and compliance, but also underpin greater operational efficiencies.

"Many industries are seeing supply chain disruptions, and these can be measured, managed and mitigated far more effectively with greater visibility of data," Bottomley said. "As a result, users and their customers will benefit from more effective advanced forecasting and planning, which will ultimately improve return on investment."

Akselsen elaborates: "Once you have established this traceability foundation within your own four walls, digital solutions make it far easier to scale, not just across your other operations, but also up and down the supply chain. This 'farm-to-fork' approach will ultimately deliver end-to-end visibility, not just for the enterprise, but also the end consumer."

"The deliverables from this approach cover the entire operational spectrum, encompassing sustainability and brand loyalty too," Bottomley concluded. "Digitalization creates the ultimate foundation for business improvement."

You can register here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

Also from this source

Rockwell Automation leverages IoT, gamification, and digital twin technologies to implement a Robotic Supervision System (RSS) for TotalEnergies

Rockwell Automation nutzt IoT-, Gamification- und Digital Twin-Technologien zur Implementierung eines Robotic Supervision System (RSS) für TotalEnergies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.