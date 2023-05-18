Webinar discusses the wide-reaching benefits of improved traceability in supply chains

Executive panel explores market research results revealing the positive impact supply chain traceability has on brand loyalty and ROI

BRUSSELS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is hosting a webinar 11 a.m. CEST on 24 May that will reveal the business imperatives and operational benefits of improved traceability in supply chains.

Moderator Mark Bottomley, regional vice president, strategic accounts and sales specialists in EMEA for Rockwell Automation, will speak with featured guest Paul Miller, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, and Christine C. Akselsen, CEO of Kezzler, about the findings of the recent Forrester Consulting EMEA spotlight commissioned by Rockwell, "Increase Brand Loyalty and Generate ROI with Improved Traceability".

As part of a wider digital transformation, serialization and traceability programs not only address ever-changing national and international legislation and compliance, but also underpin greater operational efficiencies.

"Many industries are seeing supply chain disruptions, and these can be measured, managed and mitigated far more effectively with greater visibility of data," Bottomley said. "As a result, users and their customers will benefit from more effective advanced forecasting and planning, which will ultimately improve return on investment."

Akselsen elaborates: "Once you have established this traceability foundation within your own four walls, digital solutions make it far easier to scale, not just across your other operations, but also up and down the supply chain. This 'farm-to-fork' approach will ultimately deliver end-to-end visibility, not just for the enterprise, but also the end consumer."

"The deliverables from this approach cover the entire operational spectrum, encompassing sustainability and brand loyalty too," Bottomley concluded. "Digitalization creates the ultimate foundation for business improvement."

