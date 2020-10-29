Webinar Helps Employers and Health Plans Navigate Increased Elective Surgery Demands Post COVID-19

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd.MD , the leading provider of virtual specialty care, is offering a complimentary webinar on Friday, November 6 at 1pm ET. The New Normal | Managing Cancer Care Through COVID-19 and Beyond, will guide employers and health plans on how to best assist their members with accessing quality cancer care while elective procedure restrictions continue to lift.

Attendees will gain insight into understanding key concerns, trends, and solutions that can effectively manage a post-COVID-19 surge in oncology care. The hour-long webinar will feature Marsha Hyslop, Chief Clinical Officer, 2nd.MD and Dr. Charles Balch, Professor and Past Head of Surgery, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"We are excited to provide employers and health plans with our timely white paper, webinar, and live Q&A with a world-renowned oncologist who will help them understand how 2nd.MD's virtual consultation service, compassionate oncology nurses, and elite-level oncologists can be trusted resources for education, guidance and advocacy when it comes to accessing cancer care," said Marsha Hyslop, Chief Clinical Officer at 2nd.MD.

This webinar is in response to hospitals shifting focus to emergency and essential services as COVID-19 cases rose this spring, resulting in the unprecedented postponement of elective surgeries.

"As new insights on the rapidly changing landscape of COVID-19 emerge, it's important to 2nd.MD that the healthcare industry knows we are here for them and aim to provide them with relevant, valuable guidance on oncology care and increased elective surgery demands as this situation evolves," said Jason Melton, CEO of 2nd.MD.

Attendees will receive a complimentary white paper entitled Navigating Increased Elective Surgery Demands During a Global Pandemic .

To register for the Managing Cancer Care Through COVID-19 and Beyond webinar, click here .

About 2nd.MD

2nd.MD is the leader in virtual specialty care. A preferred partner to over 250 employers and the country's top health plans, 2nd.MD connects more than 7 million people to over 800 nationally recognized, board-certified medical specialists covering all adult and pediatric specialty conditions. Providing a world-class member experience and consistently achieving a +90 Net Promoter Score, 2nd.MD combines advanced technology, data, and clinical expertise to save and improve lives every day. For more information, please visit 2nd.MD or follow @2nd.MD on LinkedIn.

