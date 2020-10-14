Webinar Helps Employers Plan Return-to-Work Policies and Procedures

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd.MD, the leading provider of virtual specialty care, is offering a complimentary webinar on Friday, October 16 at 10am CT. This webinar, The New Normal | Working During COVID-19, will help businesses as they find a path forward while restrictions slowly lift and labor forces return to non-remote work.

Attendees will gain insight into considerations for establishing customized policies and procedures in an effort to best mitigate risks in an in-office environment during a global pandemic. The hour-long webinar will feature Marsha Hyslop, Chief Clinical Officer, 2nd.MD, and a Medical Epidemiologist who is a COVID-19 Subject Matter Expert.

"We believe that our webinar and white paper, along with true subject matter expertise and a live Q&A for attendees, is the best way to understand considerations for effective in-office strategies that will not only enhance safety for returning employees, but also reduce healthcare expenditures," said Marsha Hyslop, Chief Clinical Officer at 2nd.MD.

Attendees will receive a free white paper, Returning to Work During Times of Uncertainty , which is also available for download in 2nd.MD's resources library.

This timely webinar came in response to an overwhelming demand from employers for additional COVID-19 communications support and resources that surfaced during 2nd.MD's monthly "House Calls" webinar series .

"With rapidly shifting news cycles and growing concerns about COVID-19, it's important to 2nd.MD that the healthcare industry knows we are here for them and aim to provide them with relevant, valuable guidance as this situation evolves," said Jason Melton, CEO of 2nd.MD.

To register for the Returning to Work During Times of Uncertainty webinar, click here .

About 2nd.MD

2nd.MD is the leader in virtual specialty care. A preferred partner to over 250 employers and the country's top health plans, 2nd.MD connects more than 7 million people to over 800 nationally recognized, board-certified medical specialists covering all adult and pediatric specialty conditions. Providing a world-class member experience and consistently achieving a +90 Net Promoter Score, 2nd.MD combines advanced technology, data, and clinical expertise to save and improve lives everyday. For more information, please visit 2nd.MD or follow @2nd.MD on LinkedIn.

