Webinar: How RB Asset Solutions can help you better manage your fleet with data analytics

Launched in 2018, RB Asset Solutions is an end-to-end asset management and disposition system

PLEASANTON, CA, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. has been an industry leader for more than 60 years, and its latest solution for the market, RB Asset Solutions, is designed to make asset management and disposition more efficient and data-driven than ever before. With the new cloud-based SaaS solution, high-volume customers will be able to access a complete inventory management system, data analytics and dashboards, branded e-commerce sites, and multiple external sales channels from any internet-enabled device.

On Tuesday, January 29, Ritchie Bros. will host a webinar to introduce the new RB Asset Solutions system and its many tools, including detailed data analytics like market trends, equipment price performance and asset valuation curves to help you better understand the value of your equipment and when is the best time to sell.

"We believe RB Asset Solutions is one of the most powerful remarketing and disposition tools in the industry," said Matt Ackley, SVP, Product Management & Digital Marketing, Ritchie Bros. "The tools and services included will help customers fully understand and optimize the value of their equipment. We have decades of data to leverage to help customers get the best returns for their assets, selling through an individually-branded e-commerce site or one of Ritchie Bros.' proven sales channels."

Click here (https://bit.ly/2HdyRIM) to register for the webinar today!

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, an online marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, Kruse Energy Auctioneers , and Cat® auctions, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Related Links

www.rbauction.com

