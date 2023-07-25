Webinar: How to Transform User Onboarding and Authentication

Incode Hosts special guest Geoff Cairns, Independent Research Firm Analyst; Reveals How Users Demand Focus on Privacy Challenges and Best Practices for Creating Secure and Convenient Experiences to Maximize Security and Convenience.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc. , a leading provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, will host a webinar titled, "How to Transform User Onboarding and Authentication" today at 1 p.m. PT. Special guest Geoff Cairns, Principal Analyst for Forrester, will deliver a keynote presentation. This special session will show enterprise leaders how to leverage trends introduced with the consumerization of IT, as users demand innovative solutions to solve legacy problems.

According to Forrester Research, today's Identity Verification (IDV) solutions automate at least 95% of onboarding transactions, enabling organizations to shift the focus from mundane onboarding processes, such as filing national ID scans or utility bills for every onboarded customer, to higher-value activities, such as enhancing the automated IDV solution with detailed investigations. Since IDV solutions implement well-specified, repeatable, and defensible processes for verifying identities, they also lower audit costs.

In this webinar, guest speakers Geoff Cairns, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, and Domingo Guerra, Executive Vice President of Trust at Incode, explore the consumerization of ID, including challenges leaders face when seeking to integrate data silos across enterprises and how best-in-class organizations are successfully creating a coordinated, robust, and resilient onboarding infrastructure for the long-run. Topics for discussion include:

Key Technologies Driving the Consumerization of ID

Impact of the Consumerization of ID on Different Sectors

Benefits and Challenges of Consumerization of ID

Adoption Strategies for Organizations

Future Implications and Emerging Trends

In addition, participants can explore Incode's curated resources and access its library of on-demand content to learn more about how biometrics are creating secure and convenient identity verification.

"How to Transform User Onboarding and Authentication" will be held on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023, at 1:00p.m. Pacific Time. Register here: https://incode.com/webinars/how-to-transform-user-authentication/

About Incode

Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards.

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's "One Identity Everywhere" vision is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust.

Join the identity revolution at www.incode.com .

