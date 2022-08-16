Webinar Introducing the Latest Nanobubble Technology to Increase "Speed and Feed," as Well as, Tool Life on CNC Machines

Fine Bubble specialists will share important information about using nanobubble technology to enhance CNC machine fluid capabilities on many different levels.

BRENTWOOD, N.H., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIO USA, the leading manufacturer of nanobubble generators, and Bolla Technologies have partnered to bring the SIO nanobubble processor to the United States CNC industry. Long used in machine shops in Japan, nanobubble generators have demonstrated the ability to significantly increase "Speed and Feed" rates, lengthen tool life, enhance surface cooling, remove filings, and help eradicate bacterial growth and biofilms in coolant lines.

Revolutionizing the CNC Industry

This patented technology makes use of nano sized bubbles to measurably improve the performance of coolants used on CNC machines, band saws, and parts cleaning stations. The processors do not require electricity or external air pumps and are easily installable in your current coolant line.

NANOBUBBLE PROCESSORS BRING MULTIPLE ADVANCEMENTS TO THE CNC INDUSTRY INCREASING PROFIT MARGINS.

Please join Mark Nagano, CEO of SIO USA, and Tony Biscotti, CEO of Bolla Technologies for an informative webinar explaining the science behind these amazing nanobubble processors and the many benefits they bring to the CNC industry and your machine shop's profit margins.

The event will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00pm EST.

Duration – 35 minutes followed by a question and answer period.

You may register for this event by the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CO2KZbsgSdWNkG7MuTcaTA

If you are unable to attend the webinar feel free to visit the SIO booth at this year's IMTS show in Chicago, Booth number 236484, call us at 888-737-0055, or visit WWW.Bollatech.com and we will be happy to explain the benefits of this proven technology.

