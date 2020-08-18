Webinar: Keeping Your Communications Lines Open- Even in Space, APITech webinar series in Optoelectronic Components in Space Design

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announces the second in their live webinar series focused on Components in Space Design: : "Keeping Your Communications Lines Open- Even in Space"

Join our Optoelectronic expert Chris Woodend, as he discusses the ever-evolving world of data transmissions in space, exploring how Space domain industry needs have caused a shift from copper connections to fiber, and how APITech is meeting the needs for vastly increased data transmission speeds, and far greater reliability. Learn about orbital communications from real case-studies of optical fiber systems in satellite applications

"Keeping Your Communications Lines Open- Even in Space" live interactive webinar will be held on Wednesday August 26th, 11:00 am EDT

Save your seat: https://info.apitech.com/space/webinar

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

