Webinar on Persistently Active / Continuous Cleaning Products for Use in Combatting Microbial Transfer

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinks Consulting Group, founded by two pharmacists whose mission to aid the community fight the spread of COVID-19 this winter is hosting informative webinars to educate the public about the importance of managing microbial threats.

The webinar comes at a critical time in the fight against COVID-19. As reported, a new variant called Omicron has been detected in the U.S. Although scientists are still working to learn more about Omicron, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the variant will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"Not only is the SARS-CoV-2 virus advancing, but many other bacteria and viruses are as well. If our methods for sanitizing our hands and surfaces don't advance and the expanded use of persistent and continuous technologies are not embraced, we will not win this battle," said David Trinks RPh., CEO of Trinks Consulting Group.

Standard sanitization procedures may not be enough to fight Omicron

The conventional sanitization practices we've all been taught, like using alcohol-based hand sanitizer and non-residual surface protectants, may not be enough to effectively fight the spread of microbes.

These products are greatly limited in how long they can actively fight microorganisms. Once applied, these products do not persistently fight microorganisms and fail to provide continual protection over long periods of time.

While these conventional practices will provide some short-term defense against microorganisms that may be presently residing on our hands, floors, or countertops, they do nothing for the next threat that may come in contact with those surfaces - even immediately after applying a sanitizing product.

As a result, humans are immediately vulnerable to microbial threats once again - even when ultraviolet light sources are utilized as a source of ongoing sanitization.

Trinks Consulting Group technology can help fight the spread of SARS-COV-2

For decades, Trinks Consulting Group (TCG) has been controlling the spread of infectious organisms in high-risk environments including hospitals and pharmaceutical plants.

Sanitization technologies utilized by the Trinks Consulting Group provide continual, persistent protection against microbial threats over long periods of time. These advanced technologies had not been largely recognized by the general public prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trinks Consulting Group's EPA-approved antimicrobial products are:

Food contact approved

Pet safe

Proven effective

Trinks Consulting Group aims to highlight these disruptive sanitization technologies to manage highly critical environments into the general community as quickly and systematically as possible. The public needs access to the very best sanitization tools as SARS-COV-2 and its variants, along with other organisms continue to threaten public health and safety, especially during the busy winter holidays.

These innovative products, when used in a systematic and layered approach, can safely and effectively keep our environments secure against harmful microorganisms.

Please join us for a preview of these advanced cleaning and infection control products and learn how they can be used in your home and workplace. The event will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2pm EST. You may register for this event by the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uZj958VOTaeSr268JR_8ZQ

Trinks Consulting Group was founded by two pharmacists based in Milford, Massachusetts.

For more information about Trinks Consulting Group please visit www.trinksconsulting.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact: David Trinks

Phone: 508 553 9662

Email: [email protected]

