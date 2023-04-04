Webinar PR: From Farm to Fork: How to Ensure Safe and Quality Produce Delivery With Real-Time Temperature Tracking

Upcoming Webinar to Spotlight How Real-Time Temperature & Location Tracking Protects the Quality & Safety of Perishable Shipments

Tive & Braga Fresh Join Forces to Share How Global Companies Can Use Technology Solutions to Strengthen Their Brand & Assure Product Safety

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is partnering with Braga Fresh to present a webinar discussing how shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers can benefit from temperature and location tracking—across all shipping modes. Entitled "From Farm to Fork: How to Ensure Safe & Quality Produce Delivery with Real-Time Temperature Tracking," this free event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 at 2:00 pm ET, and will be available for on-demand access after the fact.

Many of today's consumers can find a wide variety of fresh foods—from all over the globe—at their local grocery store. From fruits and vegetables to meat and seafood, perishables are regularly shipped over long distances—arriving safe and in perfect condition. But improper handling or inconsistent temperatures can lead to quality control and food safety issues, which can be expensive for shippers—and potentially dangerous for consumers.

While shipping fresh foods is an especially complex process, many logistics professionals have found a solution in real-time temperature tracking. Presented by Rajah Nagarajah, Team Lead of Tive's Food Vertical and Sergio Torres, Logistics Manager from Braga Fresh—a Tive customer since 2022.

This free webinar will explore :

The most common things that can go wrong while transporting perishables—and the role technology plays in helping ensure product safety

How different types of perishables are affected by different types of excursions

How regulations or protocols affect shippers, and how temperature tracking aids in compliance

"Without proper protections in place, shipping perishable products across the globe can be risky," says Josh Allen, Tive Chief Revenue Officer. "We encourage stakeholders to attend this webinar, and learn even more about how monitoring the real-time temperature and location of your perishables ensures product safety, reduces the likelihood of excursions, and improves the quality of your products."

The Tive real-time visibility solution supports the EU Food Safety Policy, FSMA (U.S.), NOM (Mexico), and FSANZ (ANZ).

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

