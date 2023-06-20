Webinar: Qualifying for COVID-19 Relief Funds

EZ-ERC

20 Jun, 2023, 17:57 ET

It's 2023 and there's still time!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Released in March 2020, the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) was created as part of the CARES Act in response to the economic impact of the pandemic. This program was designed to encourage employers to keep their employees on the payroll, even if they had to suspend or restrict business operations due to COVID-19 executive orders or experienced a significant decline in revenue.

EZ-ERC, a boutique tax advisory firm, is inviting business owners and managers to attend their free Summer Webinar Series, starting Wednesday, June 28th at 1:00 PM ET.
Given the limited history of the ERC, it is critical for employers to consult with highly qualified tax and legal professionals to determine ERC eligibility and file a legitimate claim for the credit. EZ-ERC, a boutique tax advisory firm, is inviting business owners and managers to attend their free Summer Webinar Series, starting Wednesday, June 28th at 1:00 PM ET. This expert panel of CPAs and tax attorneys will share a comprehensive overview of the ERC, including the credit's timeline, opportunities for reviewing claims, and how to select the right advisor. If you have any questions about your business's eligibility and how to proceed, including reviewing an existing analysis, this engaging discussion is not to be missed.

Register here for the 6/28 event and click here to check out the entire Summer Webinar Series.

EZ-ERC's team of CPAs, lawyers, and payroll specialists offer unparalleled ERC tax and legal guidance. Their experts have years of ERC knowledge and the necessary experience to help employers claim the credits they qualify for while reducing the risk of an IRS audit. Every ERC filing is signed by their CEO, Kenneth Dettman, CPA, as a paid provider. Learn more at ez-erc.com.

