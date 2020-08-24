Webinar Series Connects Community College Faculty During Remote Learning

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faculty across California's 115 community colleges are facing similar challenges this year when it comes to remote learning. Instructors from Sacramento to San Diego need to keep students engaged and prepare them for an increasingly uncertain job market when they graduate.

These common challenges present an opportunity for faculty to learn from each other, and the statewide Information Communication Technologies (ICT) team is helping them do just that through an ongoing webinar series.

Over 30 edited, transcribed webinars of interest to CTE Faculty in IT Future and past webinars at ICTdmsector.org

The series is part of a broader effort by the ICT sector team of State and Regional Directors to keep faculty informed through newsletters, social media and other digital communication tools. Nearly 40 webinars have been held thus far, receiving nearly 3,000 views. Topics include engaging employers, labor market trends and strategies for teaching IT and cybersecurity courses remotely. Registration information for upcoming webinars and access to previous presentations can be found at https://ictdmsector.org/educator-webinars/ .

Some of the most popular sessions included:

The webinar series has drawn positive reviews from faculty throughout the state, as well as California Community Colleges leadership. More than 90% of community college faculty said the webinar series helped them feel more engaged with the ICT educator community, and 97% said they plan to continue attending the presentations this fall.

"I am especially impressed by the ICT Educator Webinar series that was specifically produced for faculty," said Dr. Lynn Shaw, Career Technical Education Curriculum Director for California Community Colleges Academic Senate. "This is an excellent example of a project that directly benefits faculty, especially in this COVID-19 era."

This fall, the series will address important topics including the shortage of cybersecurity professionals, the need for new skills in the 'distance economy' and how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformations on a global scale. All interested educators are invited to attend these sessions. Registration information for upcoming webinars and access to previous presentations can be found at https://ictdmsector.org/educator-webinars/ .

Contact:

Nicole Sherman, (714) 334-0042

[email protected]

SOURCE Information Communication Technologies

Related Links

https://ictdmsector.org

