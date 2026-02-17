Automation Alley's Project DIAMOnD Expands Digital Transformation Center Access, Opening Industrial 3D Printing to More Businesses

New fee-for-service offering provides industrial 3D printing capacity to manufacturers statewide and beyond

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project DIAMOnD, a 3D printing initiative led by Automation Alley, announced today that its Digital Transformation Center (DTC) is now available for print orders from businesses outside of the Project DIAMOnD membership network. This new service supports the broader mission of Project DIAMOnD by significantly increasing access to industrial-grade additive manufacturing equipment and expert support to small and mid-size businesses across the state and beyond.

The DTC, which was originally created to support Project DIAMOnD grant participants as they scaled beyond the limits of their in-house 3D printers, has evolved into a professional, fee-for-service manufacturing resource.

The expansion allows manufacturers, engineering firms and technology companies to leverage advanced polymer and metal additive manufacturing capabilities without investing in capital equipment or operating complex systems.

"The Digital Transformation Center was built to help companies move from experimentation with additive manufacturing to real production," said Pavan Muzumdar, CEO of Project DIAMOnD and COO of Automation Alley. "By opening the DTC to businesses beyond our membership network, we're removing another barrier to adoption of this powerful technology and giving more companies a low-risk path to validate products, scale production and compete using additive manufacturing."

Located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the Project DIAMOnD DTC provides access to industrial additive manufacturing processes including polymer powder-bed fusion (SAF®), high-performance and large-format thermoplastic FFF/MEX printing and directed energy deposition (DED) metal printing. The center also offers professional post-processing, inspection and validation tools, along with support from a dedicated technical team.

The DTC is designed to support a range of use cases, from functional prototyping and tooling to short-run and bridge production. Companies can submit designs through a secure digital portal, receive transparent quotes and work directly with experts to determine the appropriate materials, processes and workflows for their applications. All orders are managed through secure digital workflows that protect intellectual property and enable repeatable production for future orders.

"Not every company needs to own a fleet of industrial 3D printers to benefit from additive manufacturing," Muzumdar added. "The DTC allows businesses to access production-grade capabilities on demand, while maintaining control over their designs and process knowledge."

DTC services are priced competitively and aligned with Project DIAMOnD's mission to accelerate digital transformation for small and medium-sized manufacturers and makers. While Project DIAMOnD continues to offer grant-funded programs and training opportunities, the Digital Transformation Center operates as a professional service offering available to all businesses.

Companies interested in requesting a quote or learning more about the Digital Transformation Center can visit www.projectdiamond.org.

About Project DIAMOnD

Project DIAMOnD (Distributed, Independent, Agile Manufacturing on Demand) is the nation's largest connected 3D printing network helping small and medium-sized manufacturers accelerate digital transformation, diversify production capabilities and respond rapidly to market demands. Funded initially by Oakland County and powered by Automation Alley, the program provides grant-funded 3D printers, training and access to a secure digital marketplace for on-demand production. Visit projectdiamond.org.

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

At Automation Alley, our mission is to help businesses thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy by equipping them with the knowledge, insights, and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the power of automation, AI, and other cognitive technologies. We believe that by working together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and more competitive economy for the future. Visit automationalley.com.

