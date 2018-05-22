Workers in the food and beverage industry experience some unique challenges that other industries don't, such as maintaining sanitary conditions and ensuring product freshness and quality. Attendees of this webinar will learn how to:

identify MSD risk factors in the food and beverage processing environment.

establish an ergonomics improvement process that fits their company culture and needs.

gain commitment of leaders.

build and sustain effective engineering controls.

understand the importance of situational awareness.

discover new technologies and solutions appropriate for this environment.

This webinar is the first in a series of industry spotlight webinars. To register, visit the Humantech website.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT HUMANTECH:

For nearly 40 years, global companies have relied on Humantech for workplace improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. At Humantech, we help companies do ergonomics right. Please visit www.humantech.com for more information.

Contact: Jennifer Sinkwitts

Tel. 734.663.3330 ext. 132

jsinkwitts@humantech.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webinar-shares-how-to-reduce-msds-in-the-food-and-beverage-industry-300651407.html

SOURCE Humantech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.humantech.com

