Webinar to Focus on Strengthening Restaurant Real Estate Portfolios in a Challenging Business Environment

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new webinar from Restaurant Finance Monitor will focus on steps restaurant operators can take to fortify their real estate portfolios during today's difficult business environment.

Scheduled for 11 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 21, "Strengthening Restaurant Portfolios in a Challenging Business Environment" is offered free of charge to registrants. The hour-long event is sponsored by A&G Real Estate Partners.

John Hamburger, President of the Restaurant Finance Monitor will moderate the panel session with Joe McKeska, Principal and leader of the restaurant industry practice at real estate advisory and services firm A&G Real Estate Partners; Dan Dooley, Principal & CEO of financial and operational consultancy firm MorrisAnderson; and Robert Cornog, Jr., Chairman and CEO of both Punch Bowl Social and Wagamama USA.

"Successful restaurant operators see difficult times as an opportunity to revisit their real estate portfolios in ways that improve operating performance and lay the foundation for long-term success—whether the goal is to turn the business around or take advantage of distressed situations to ramp up growth," said McKeska.

The panelists will discuss key balance sheet and operating performance considerations when developing a portfolio improvement plan, including renegotiating, terminating and/or acquiring leases. "By creating and executing customized strategies in these areas, decision-makers in the restaurant industry stand to better position their companies for success, despite today's abnormal, post-pandemic restaurant environment," McKeska noted.

