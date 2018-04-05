Webinar to increase performance of manufacturing lines

WHAT: The Packaging Line Webinar will feature Vantage, Domino and OPTEL subject matter experts discussing best practices to increase the efficiency, productivity and support for packaging line systems.

WHO: Vito Pirrera, Executive Vice President, Vantage Consulting Group; Paul Hammond, Sector Development Manager, Life Sciences, Domino Printing; Mario Lecours, Technical Trainer, OPTEL Group

WHEN: Tuesday, April 10, 2:30 p.m. EDT.

WHERE: Online. Register to attend.

About OPTEL Group

Certified B Corporation, OPTEL, is a leading multinational provider of traceability systems, and its mission is to create a better world through intelligent supply chains. The company's renowned solutions ensure the quality of consumer health products and help stop counterfeiting of pharmaceuticals and medical devices throughout the world. OPTEL is also adapting its innovative technologies to create efficiencies in various other sectors -- from health-related industries to smart manufacturing and more, all can benefit from traceability. With the recent acquisitions of Verify Brand and GeoTraceability, OPTEL is the only company to provide end-to-end traceability solutions, providing true visibility across the entire supply chain. OPTEL's expertise will allow diverse industries to measure, inspect, control and track a variety of elements to improve quality and make better use of resources. For more information, visit www.optelgroup.com.

About Domino Printing

Founded in 1978, Domino has established a global reputation for the continual development and manufacture of its total coding and printing technologies that meet the needs of manufacturers and sets new industry standards in quality and reliability.

Through a global network of 25 subsidiary offices and in excess of 200 distributors, the Domino Group operates in over 120 countries employing over 2,700 people worldwide with manufacturing facilities situated in UK, China, Germany, India, Sweden and USA. On 11 June 2015, Domino became an autonomous division of Brother Industries Limited. Brother Industries Limited is a public company based in Nagoya Japan and is listed on the Japanese Stock Exchange (6448:Tokyo).

About Vantage Consulting Group

Vantage Consulting Group is a focused manufacturing solutions provider helping pharmaceutical and food companies deliver safer, higher quality products. It solves complex manufacturing automation problems ― including vision inspection, serialization and packaging ― by providing end-to-end expertise that spans strategic guidance, design, implementation and validation. Capital projects are consistently delivered more effectively, quickly and at less cost because of the company's deep industry expertise and proven methodology. Headquartered in Hillsborough, NJ, Vantage also operates centers of excellence in Berlin, Germany and San Juan, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.vantage-cg.com.

