Webinar to Show How Wearable Technology Can Prevent Hospital Acquired Pressure Ulcers/Injuries

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Healthcare, maker of innovative patient monitoring technology, announced today it will co-host with Smith & Nephew a webinar entitled "Leveraging Wearable Technology to Prevent Hospital-Acquired Pressure Ulcers/Injuries." The free webinar will teach nurses and other hospital staff how they can use the innovative Leaf Patient Monitoring System to prevent hospital-acquired pressure injuries and eliminate costs associated with treating them.

Bernadette Walters, BSN, RN, CWON, a certified wound and ostomy nurse now working at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M., will share her experiences working with the Leaf system at the ICU of a Level 1 trauma center in Texas. The Leaf Patient Monitoring System uses a wireless sensor to track and record patient movement and notify nurses when they need to get involved to move patients in order to prevent mobility-related injuries, such as pressure ulcers/injuries.

The 60-minute webinar will be held at two different times: June 7 at 1 p.m. EDT and June 12 at 2 p.m. EDT.

The sessions will describe challenges associated with nurse-led pressure injury prevention programs, discuss the importance of early patient mobility to improve patient outcomes and demonstrate the significant benefits of using wearable patient mobility monitoring systems.

"The Leaf System benefits both patients and the providers who care for them," said Bernadette Walters, BSN, RN, CWON, a certified wound and ostomy nurse now working at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M. "By preventing mobility-related complications, the system helps to improve patient outcomes. And by eliminating pressure injuries, hospitals save tens of thousands of dollars each year in unreimbursed medical costs. The case study we will share shows how the savings paid for the Leaf System and saved our hospital $60,000 in 90 days."

The webinar presenters will be Barrett Larson, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist who is the CEO and co-founder of Leaf Healthcare, and Walters, who will share her experiences working with the Leaf system at the ICU of a Level 1 trauma center in Texas. She will discuss:

How the technology was used to optimize patient turning at the hospital.

How Leaf made high-level adherence to facility turn protocols attainable and sustainable.

How 63% of nurses in the unit felt the Leaf System improved unit teamwork.

Who: Leaf Healthcare in cooperation with Smith & Nephew

Presenters: Dr. Barrett Larson, Leaf Healthcare co-founder and Bernadette Walters, BSN, RN, CWON, Wound and Ostomy Continence Nurse at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M.

When: Thursday June 7 at 1 p.m. EDT and Tuesday June 12 at 2 p.m. EDT

Registration: www.o-wm.com/Leaf

Who Should Attend: Chief Nursing Officers; Nursing Critical Care, Quality and Performance Improvement Directors and Managers; Staff and Wound Care Nurses

The Leaf System is the first FDA-cleared medical technology that continuously monitors the activity and position of patients in order to help identify those that could benefit from repositioning. Studies have shown that patients protected by Leaf are much less likely to develop pressure injuries, one of the nation's most common hospital-acquired conditions, affecting more than 2.5 million patients a year, and adding $11 billion to annual U.S. healthcare costs.

The innovative Leaf System tracks patient movement and activity in bed-bound, chair-bound, and ambulatory patients. Several studies have shown the Leaf System improves patient turning and mobility, reduces pressure injury rates, helps nurses prioritize patient care, improves unit workflow, and saves hospitals non-reimbursed costs associated with the treatment of pressure injuries, as well as rental bed costs.

About Leaf Healthcare, Inc.

Leaf Healthcare is a medical technology company dedicated to preventing hospital-acquired pressure injuries/ulcers and other immobility-related complications, which are some of the most common and costly hospital-acquired conditions. Several studies have shown that the FDA-cleared Leaf Patient Monitoring System is a powerful tool that reduces hospital-acquired pressure injuries/ulcers, allows providers to prioritize care, and helps provide a safer environment for patients. To learn more, visit www.leafhealthcare.com

