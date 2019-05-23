Webinars Emerge As Top Learning Format For B2B Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightTALK , the leading B2B content and demand marketing platform, today announced the findings of a large-scale benchmark report of how professionals engage with online videos and webinars. The report analyzes the viewing patterns and preferences of 8 million professionals across IT, finance, HR, sales, and marketing functions. This year's survey sought not only to establish performance benchmarks for content on BrightTALK, but also to uncover how and why highly educated professionals engage with corporate content.

BrightTALK's audience in 2018 came from a diverse global mix of countries and organizations, with a significant proportion of new users coming, respectively, from North America (48 percent) and large enterprises with more than 5,000 employees (31 percent). More significantly, an overwhelming majority of surveyed professionals held senior managerial positions in their respective organizations. Thirty percent held director and above titles, with an 11 percent holding C-suite authority. With this demographic breadth, the survey findings offer a comprehensive snapshot of the B2B decision-making community and provide telling insights into how B2B marketers can effectively create demand gen campaigns through webinars and online videos.

Among the survey's key findings:

More than 77 percent of the survey's B2B participants spend at least 2 hours per week engaging with content for professional growth.

Webinars are the No.1 preferred type of B2B content (91 percent) among surveyed professionals, far outweighing industry articles (60 percent), whitepapers (48 percent), and blog posts (42 percent).

More than 54 percent of the B2B participants engage with online webinars and talks on a weekly or daily basis.

A full 84 percent of surveyed professionals interact with B2B video content to stay up to date on what's happening in their industries, and nearly half do so to solve specific organizational problems or issues.

The survey is part of BrightTALK's tenth annual benchmarks report, demonstrating the consistent growth of B2B content marketing campaigns driven by webinars and videos. Between 2018 and 2019, BrightTALK's platform saw a 20-percent increase in content shared and a 30-percent jump in content created.

"As we continue to diversify and redefine webinars with innovative forms of interactive video content, online talks, and live events, it is exciting to see positive growth across all engagement metrics on our platform," said Paul Heald, CEO and co-founder of BrightTALK. "Year after year, we have seen that providing engaging, informative, and helpful content is B2B marketers' most powerful weapon in building authentic connections with their prospects."

The full report can be accessed here .

About BrightTALK

BrightTALK brings professionals and businesses together to learn and grow. More than 8 million professionals engage with 100,000+ free talks and 1,000 online summits to discover new technologies, learn from trusted experts, and enhance their careers. Thousands of businesses use BrightTALK's AI-powered content and demand marketing platform to grow revenue. BrightTALK was founded in 2002 and has raised more than $30 million in venture capital. Clients include Symantec, JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services.

