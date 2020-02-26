Webinars Highlight Easy COBOL Revitalization

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations that utilize non-mainframe COBOL systems for mission-critical operations can learn how to revitalize COBOL systems without changing a line of application code with the c-treeRTG data management solution in a three-part webinar series. The free series is presented by global data management leader FairCom Corporation and will air March 3-5.

"COBOL still plays a vital part in day-to-day operations, and moving off of it is not a viable option for many. Fortunately, there is an easy way to keep and preserve all of the investment that has been made in a non-mainframe COBOL system so it can have disaster recovery, use modern programming languages and have real-time analytics," said Evaldo Oliveira, FairCom's director of business development. "The webinars address the pains COBOL users are experiencing and how they can overcome them with c-treeRTG. Each episode stands on its own so attendees can choose the topics in which they are most interested."

The schedule includes:

The RTG stands for "Ready-To-Go", reflecting the principle of a plug-and-play solution, and it enables an organization to:

Modernize a legacy system with current technology

Migrate more easily from a legacy system to a new one

Connect APIs to other systems, providing quick and easy access to live data for analytics and business intelligence

Currently, FairCom products are trusted by more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. Detailed information about c-treeRTG is available at FairCom.com/products/c-treertg.

About FairCom

FairCom Corporation is a software industry pioneer and a global database technology leader. Its reputation of innovation began in 1979 and continues today with fast, reliable products that are trusted by organizations in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise level organizations, including Fortune 100 members. Additional information is available at FairCom.com.

