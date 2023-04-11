Webinars to Explore the Impact of the Current Economic Environment on M&A Deal Making

Partnering with the authors of the Middle Market M&A Handbook, Finquest is running a series of webinars to explore the add-on strategy in M&A, in 2023.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finquest, a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions teams source proprietary deals in the lower- and mid-market, is pleased to announce a series of webinars in partnership with the authors of the Middle Market M&A: Handbook for Advisors, Investors and Business Owners (2nd Edition, Wiley Finance).

The series of 3 webinars, delving into the Add-On Strategy in 2023 will be held on April 13, April 20, and April 27; and is open to business leaders, investors, and professionals across various industries.

The add-on strategy has gained momentum in the last decade, to the point where add-ons in the mid-market account for the majority of M&A transactions in 2022 (in number and volume). This strategy has thrived in a historically low-interest rate environment but given the recent changes in that economic landscape, and the series of shocks to the business landscape since the COVID-19 pandemic, deal makers are left wondering how this will impact the Add-On strategy; and will it make it more, or less attractive? And how can they navigate this new environment effectively?

The webinars will feature a panel of industry experts, including the founder of the Mid-Market Alliance and creator of the Certified M&A Advisor professional credential, who will share their insights and experience on the current M&A Add-On strategy. Attendees can expect to gain valuable knowledge on key topics such as:

The market forces that are driving the add-on strategy

How the interest rate environment impacts the strategy

Buyer challenges in this environment

How the strategy impacts value for PE and Corporate Buyers

How to analyze earnings for an add-on

Best practices for successful deal-making in the current economic climate

Tanguy Lesselin, CEO and Co-founder of Finquest says:

"We are excited to be able to provide a platform for this important discussion with this illustrious panel of experts. They literally wrote the book on Mid-Market M&A so are best placed to provide valuable insight and perspective on the latest trends and challenges in the M&A landscape."

The webinars will be interactive, allowing attendees to ask questions and participate in discussions. The events are free to attend, but registration is required.

To register for the webinars and for more information, please visit https://go.finquest.com/add-on-webinar-register

