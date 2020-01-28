Webinfinity Adds Senior Channel Sales and Marketing Leaders to Its Executive Team

"Both of these individuals add significant channel sales, marketing and program management experience to Webinfinity's leadership team," stated James Hodgkinson, Webinfinity CEO. "They will be a tremendous resource to our clients in both initial partner experience configuration as well as in providing guidance for partner engagement optimization."

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr. Portella brings with him nearly two decades of channel strategy and development experience gained in the ICT industry, and a strong expertise of partner programs and portals. Prior to joining Webinfinity he held a variety of senior channel sales, marketing and strategic alliance management positions at Iomega, EMC and Lenovo.

Mr. Fredericks has spent more than 25 years designing, developing, and directing effective marketing and channel strategies at companies, including Sony, Quantum and Impartner. His experience includes strategic consulting, guiding companies through the definition and delivery of partner relationship management platforms and programs.

Both Mr. Portella and Mr. Fredericks positions are effective immediately.

About Webinfinity

Webinfinity is focused on driving engagement between vendors and their partners, manufacturers and their dealer network, companies and their employees or customers. The company's leadership in digital engagement has resulted in a truly unique product that can be configured for an infinite number of different use cases, users, company types and sizes.

Its engagement automation engine intelligently and automatically connects business users to the resources they need to accomplish specific tasks without friction, organization barriers, or system silos. Visit webinfinity.com for more information.

