Webinfinity Connects And Syncs With Many Cloud Storage Services For Highly Flexible Engagement Automation

"Webinfinity is focused on driving engagement across extended enterprise user ecosystems," commented James Hodgkinson, Webinfinity CEO. "Webinfinity's Storage Connector enables us to deliver relevant experiences to users through the application of our engagement intelligence in conjunction with pre-built, in-app integration to existing cloud storage services. It completely expands the engagement horizon and adds significant flexibility for our users."

The Webinfinity Storage Connector enables enterprise users to access their files in almost any popular cloud content storage systems including SharePoint Online, Adobe Experience Manager, Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and many more. Webinfinity creates and stores the engagement metadata about the content assets kept in these systems enabling the source assets to be seamlessly delivered to the user based on specific audience rules, content and user types, roles and relationships, and keyword search terms. The Webinfinity Storage Connector automatically syncs with content updates in these various systems so that the most up-to-date asset is available in Webinfinity.

"The Storage Connector enables enterprises to focus on content engagement as separate from content storage," continues Hodgkinson. "The Connector enables a new class of cross-enterprise content services designed to drive personalized and intelligent engagement at scale."

According to a 2018 AIIM study1, over 50% of enterprises today have content stored in 3 or more enterprise content systems. Also, largely due to the rise in the number of options for cloud content storage, 54% of content remains outside of these enterprise-controlled systems. Many of these content repositories are department or business unit created. However, the content in these systems is critical to drive engagement, particularly for external partners, customers and suppliers. The Webinfinity Storage Connector frees enterprises from the cost and risk of ensuring content is in the right place. It enables organizations to continue to utilize their existing structure, while increasing engagement for the assets contained throughout the organization.

Webinfinity is focused on driving engagement between vendors and their partners, manufacturers and their dealer network, companies and their employees or customers. The company's leadership in digital engagement has resulted in a truly unique product that can be configured for an infinite number of different use cases, users and company types and sizes.

The Webinfinity engagement automation engine intelligently and automatically connects business users to the people, information, tools, application and system resources they need to get done what they need to do - without friction, organization barriers, or system silos. Its granular personalization capabilities are second to none. Its no-code approach takes system administrators and curators to new levels of experience creation.

