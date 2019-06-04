Webinfinity Recruits Pete Peterson as Senior Business Advisor to Accelerate Sales Growth and Market Expansion

Mr. Peterson is an entrepreneurial executive with more than 30 years of experience leading sales, marketing and operations teams at the divisional and corporate level for several global Fortune 500 companies. His history of creating and developing start-up business units and driving them from inception to significant growth will be leveraged on the Webinfinity team.

Mr. Peterson has extensive experience in the technology channel arena. He held senior executive positions at Xerox Corporation, Tessco Technologies Corporation, Brocade Corporation and Tech Data Corporation. He has also received numerous business and channel awards, as well as being the advisor for a broad spectrum of organizations.

"I am excited about the Webinfinity market opportunity," added Pete Peterson. "The company's focus on automating and personalizing partner, employee and customer engagement at scale is key to creating significant value for companies in the future. It is the new currency."

Weinfinity is focused on driving engagement between vendors and their partners, manufacturers and their dealer network, companies and their employees or customers. The company's leadership in digital engagement has resulted in a truly unique product that can be configured for an infinite number of different use cases, users, company types and sizes.

Its engagement automation engine intelligently and automatically connects business users to the resources they need to accomplish specific tasks without friction, organization barriers, or system silos. Visit webinfinity.com for more information.

