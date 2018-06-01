Webjet Marketing North America LLC Finalizes Global Rebrand to Flyus Marketing LLC

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webjet Marketing North America LLC, an international online travel agency based in Tampa, FL, has recently finalized their rebranding transition to Flyus.com from Webjet.com. Since 2010, Webjet.com has become a leading name in online travel focusing on international airfares for customers traveling abroad from the US. Thanks in part to a sophisticated booking engine designed to present the absolute cheapest flight combinations (among thousands searched), Webjet and now Flyus.com helps customers sift through the jungle of airfares options to present flights that are both a good balance between convenience and price. Their delivery of unique airfare combinations plus great 24/7 customer service has helped Webjet to achieve top customer reviews according to Trustpilot.

The motivation behind the rebrand reflects an evolution of the Flyus business model beyond where the company began in 2010. The comprehensive rebrand to Flyus.com provides additional strategic flexibility and the new name supports their growth ambitions as a full-fledged online travel agency serving international travel needs of a growing global customer base.

The Flyus.com logo brings a sharp new visual identity, characterizing the brand as bold, smart and efficient. Their emphasis on ease of use and customer service is represented in their new tagline, "Search. Buy. Fly." Flyus.com offers a unique and very straightforward "two clicks to checkout logic." Unlike many other OTAs, Flyus customers are guided through the flight search and purchasing path with as little as possible distraction. This means no pop-ups or cross-selling of unrelated car or hotels in the flight booking path.

Flyus.com wants to ensure their new brand and image accurately reflect what they do. They will continue to service Canada and Mexico markets with affordable international flights and this shift will also include a brand transition to Flyus.ca and Flyus.com.mx.

"We are proud of the growth that we have seen under Webjet and look forward to continuing this expansion under the Flyus.com brand," says Mathias Friess, CEO of Flyus.com. "Our secret sauce is a proprietary booking engine technology that targets the absolute lowest fares. This, in combination with advanced research tools (including our highly relevant price alerts, calendars and price graphs) shows customers the best time to fly based on seasonality, availability, and demand."

Visit www.flyus.com to begin exploring affordable international flights to anywhere in the world. You can also connect with Flyus on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Flyus.com

Flyus.com is an international travel agency offering amazing flight deals on international airfare. Thanks to a sophisticated booking engine designed especially for international cheap flights and cheap tickets. Flyus.com has partnerships with hundreds of airlines, which are used to provide users the best access to low-cost airfares, car, and hotel deals.

Press Contact

Christian Cirillo

Marketing Manager, Flyus.com

+1 813-489-4458

Christian.Cirillo@flyus.com

www.flyus.com

Related Links

Flyus Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webjet-marketing-north-america-llc-finalizes-global-rebrand-to-flyus-marketing-llc-300657979.html

SOURCE Flyus Marketing LLC

Related Links

http://Flyus.com

