WebJoint Hosts First-Annual California Cannabis Awards in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WebJoint, the leading all-in-one cannabis retail software, will host the first annual California Cannabis Awards on May 18th at Novo Theater at L.A. Live, to celebrate the industry's incredible growth. The event will recognize the achievements of top entrepreneurs, companies, and cannabis advocates within California, and features 10 award category segments honoring the people transforming the cannabis industry.

The 2018 California Cannabis Award Categories are, Best Dispensary, Best Delivery Service, Best Distributor, Best Cannabis Brand, Best Cultivator, Best Accountant/CPA, Best Lawyer, Most Innovative Product, Most Innovative Tech Company, and Cannabis Influencer.

The California Cannabis Awards is the first show of its kind, and will be hosted by three of the most influential industry leaders in California, including Sam Zartoshty, founder of cannabis industry hiring solution Paragon, Alice Moon, a noted cannabis influencer, entrepreneur, and writer who has been featured extensively on outlets such as High Times and Viceland's Bong Appétite, and Christopher Dell'Olio, the CEO and Founder of WebJoint.

Berner, the San Francisco rapper behind the cannabis store Cookies, will headline the event's entertainment. The after-party at Novo will feature the latest hits spun by Los Angeles DJ, DJIvy.

"Our industry is maturing and growing so quickly, so we wanted to take a minute to pause and recognize the trailblazers and influencers," said Dell'Olio. "We're pulling together a mix of people, from influential speakers such as Sam and Alice, to cultural leaders like Berner, with the goal of cementing cannabis' status as an industry that's here to stay. We're poised to push that expansion forward by presenting the industry's only cannabis-focused platform that helps dispensaries and delivery services manage their entire operations."

Event details:

Date: Friday, May 18th

Location: The Novo at L.A. Live (800 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015)

Times: Red carpet at 5:30 pm, Award ceremony at 7:00 pm, and VIP after party at The Novo fourth floor from 10pm to 1am (all times PST)

The event is a "non-consumption" gathering, and all licensed sponsors have been approved to only present their cannabis offerings in display cases or as packaged products. WebJoint helps cannabis businesses to manage and grow their business. It includes a simple yet powerful site builder that features custom cannabis-focused tools, including instant verification functions for medical marijuana usage state compliance. The company also offers enterprise-level delivery management tools, which provide an additional capability for growing cannabis firms to expand into delivery. The WebJoint platform also features sales, inventory, and employee management tools, to provide cannabis companies with a secure and reliable platform to manage their operations.

To vote, visit: californiacannabisawards.com/vote.

For more information on attending, click here.

About WebJoint:

WebJoint is a leading provider of cannabis software technology that offers all-in-one software that helps cannabis business owners manage their patients, finances, employees, inventory, and website. Currently providing solutions for nearly 200 cannabis retailers across the U.S. & Canada, WebJoint allows dispensaries and delivery services manage inventory, customers, sales and eCommerce orders in one place. WebJoint was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. More information can be found at www.webjoint.com.

