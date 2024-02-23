Webjump creates unique Data, AI and Gen AI offerings for Content and Commerce with Adobe and becomes Global Platinum Partner

Company achieves the top level in the Adobe ecosystem leveraging Gen AI to deliver e-commerce, content marketing, data insights, and customer journey solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL Group announced today the merger of e-commerce technology company Webjump and digital agency Content Thread (C/T). The companies join forces to provide cutting-edge Gen AI innovation with Adobe Commerce and the Adobe Experience Cloud, operating under the Webjump brand. The announcement comes as the company achieves the Platinum level in the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

The recognition certifies companies that have achieved a minimum of four Adobe specializations, 100 certified professionals and more than 20 projects delivered and validated by Adobe. Out of nearly one thousand Adobe solution partners, only 66 companies worldwide have reached the level of Platinum, sharing elite expertise and experience based on technical acumen and client satisfaction.

"All commerce is e-commerce," said Compass UOL Group's CEO Alexis Rockenbach. "Webjump will help companies use the Adobe tools they already know to go from the promise of Gen AI to the reality of new customer experiences that feel natural faster than ever before."

Before the merger, Webjump was one of the Adobe partners with the largest number of personalized and scalable digital e-commerce customer deployments in the world. C/T has also been a leading Adobe Experience Manager partner offering global brands advanced digital content creation and management. Merging the two companies creates a powerhouse Adobe partner with the ability to provide clients with a full range of capabilities to solve any business challenge.

"The main objective is to establish Webjump as a global leader within the Adobe ecosystem, using AI to meet customer needs in an innovative and assertive way," said Webjump CEO Ivan Bastos. "Our new Platinum Partner certification demonstrates our high level of Adobe commitment and knowledge," he added.

The merger comes at a time when e-commerce sales are breaking records and retailers in every vertical are looking to Gen AI to help deliver enhanced personalized online shopping experiences.

As online sales surge, companies can leverage Webjump's Gen AI to analyze existing website data and automate the creation of tailored customer journeys, streamlining design, coding, and content for timely adaptation to emerging trends.

Compass UOL acquired Webjump and C/T in 2021 as part of its global expansion strategy. The Compass UOL Group is comprised of Avenue Code, Edgy, Invillia, Everymind, Webjump, employing over 6,000 people worldwide.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global company that drives Enterprise Transformation through Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform their businesses, and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how disruptive technologies can positively impact society.

