WebMD Acquires ADDitude

The acquisition builds upon WebMD's leadership in empowering consumers and patients with best-in-class condition and disease focused content and resources to help them take action for their health. The acquisition also leverages WebMD's broad reach and engagement with health-seeking communities through a targeted platform that addresses one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in the U.S.

Based in New York, ADDitude is the leading source of ADHD information and resources, consulted more than 75 million times annually for trusted, evidence-based information from leading medical experts. ADDitude features a rich set of features, news, and interactive tools, including ADDitude symptom tests; information for parents, adults, HCPs and educators; an ADHD Experts Program of webinars, videos, and podcasts; an "Ask the Expert" column; a professional resource directory; and a quarterly magazine.

"ADDitude and WebMD share a core mission to empower patients with a digital health information platform that can improve and enhance their lives," said WebMD and Internet Brands CEO Bob Brisco. "With the acquisition, WebMD can leverage its reach and scale to support the work of ADDitude, accelerate engagement with this growing patient population, and increase opportunities for customers that serve patients with ADHD."

"We are excited to join forces with WebMD to accelerate our commitment to people living with ADHD," said Susan Caughman, Founder and CEO, ADDitude. "More than 6 million U.S. children and nearly 3 million adults are known to have ADHD, and the incidence is growing annually. With WebMD, we can broaden our impact and touch even more patients, caregivers and professionals with trusted information and innovative resources."

Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is a leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, QxMD, Vitals Consumer Services, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites are a leader in their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek.

Since 1998, millions of caregivers, adults, and professionals have trusted ADDitude's expert guidance and compassionate strategies for living well with ADHD and its comorbid conditions. ADDitude's mission is to empower its readers by providing accurate, timely information from leading medical and mental health experts, and to support and champion them by sharing empathy and inspiration from others living with ADHD.

