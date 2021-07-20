WebMD Acquires The Wellness Network, Expanding Point-of-Care Services to Health Systems and Hospitals

The acquisition builds on the core competencies of WebMD's digital and online patient education solutions with The Wellness Network's suite of point-of-care, video-based programming supporting patient engagement and post-discharge adherence. The Wellness Network's solutions span multiple formats including bedside television, online and tablet as well as mobile and telehealth applications.

"The addition of The Wellness Network deepens WebMD's commitment to providing best-in-class patient and caregiver information and EHR-integrated engagement solutions along the entire healthcare journey -- from 'discovery to recovery,'" said Ann Bilyew, WebMD's Senior Vice President, Health and Group General Manager, Provider Services. "With The Wellness Network, we continue to expand our health and hospital system footprint with a compelling offering that supports improved health outcomes while increasing opportunities for our hospital customers to reach patients and caregivers."

Beyond its broad library of trusted patient education videos, which is made available by hospitals on line and through its HealthClips 360 application for patient-specific learning, The Wellness Network currently offers five targeted hospital television channels including The Newborn Channel (maternity), MedSerenity (relaxation techniques) and the HeartCare Channel, (cardiovascular, in partnership with the American Heart Association), in addition to its Patient Channel (acute care and hospital safety) and Connect (waiting room and common area solution featuring entertainment, relaxation, and educational segments.)

"The Wellness Network shares a core mission with WebMD Provider Services to enable education to be integrated into patient workflow, enabling our customers to inform, educate and support patients and caregivers through the healthcare journey," said Dave Ross, CEO of The Wellness Network. "WebMD's extensive reach with health-seeking consumers and patients enables us to broaden our ability to deliver understandable and empowering content for the benefit of patients, hospitals and health systems."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About The Wellness Network

With over 40 years of expertise in creation and distribution of evidence-based health, wellness, and patient education, The Wellness Network is a partner in providing relatable educational resources that can be used across the care continuum to improve health outcomes and drive healthier decisions. Our library of health education videos, Healthclips, covers thousands of topics in 24 therapeutic areas, and is used with patients and caregivers in over 2000 hospitals and health systems. In addition, our content is incorporated into numerous patient engagement platforms. For more information, please visit TheWellnessNetwork.net.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

