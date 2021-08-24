WebMD And symplr Partner To Offer Healthcare Organizations Integrated Content, Search, And Scheduling For Consumers

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD and symplr today announced that they have partnered to combine WebMD's industry-leading online health information with symplr's best-in-class provider search and scheduling. The new offering utilizes search engine optimization and trusted content to drive consumers to a health system's digital front door for real-time provider search and appointment scheduling.

"This partnership represents a breakthrough patient acquisition strategy. The integration of WebMD's leading content, which generates new patient demand, with symplr Directory's provider search and scheduling, addresses patient fulfillment needs in a new, compelling offering," says BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "Provider organizations will realize increased patient flow and higher utilization using this new, end-to-end digital workflow."

More than 75 million consumers access WebMD each month for accurate, easy to understand health information and the tools and solutions they need to take action for their health, including finding health care professionals (HCPs) to meet their needs.

symplr Directory (formerly Phynd) is a provider data management search platform used by some of the largest health systems in the country. Extending symplr's vast provider resources and services and curated provider data to WebMD, including subspecialty, clinical and patient-friendly search terms, health plan participation, and direct scheduling in the Electronic Health Record, makes it easier for consumers to find HCPs and book an appointment with an available, in-network provider.

With the new offering, WebMD's online, content-driven campaigns will drive consumers to participating providers and symplr's Find a Doctor search and scheduling. Consumers will be able to search and schedule appointments with a provider in a single workflow instead of having to check providers' availability and health plan participation by phone.

"Surveys show that over three-quarters of consumers use the internet for healthcare related-search, and a majority choose a provider based on a strong online presence," said Ann Bilyew, WebMD's Senior Vice President, Health and Group General Manager, Provider Services. "WebMD serves as a trusted, online source for consumers' seeking accurate health information and locally convenient providers that can meet their health needs. We see the WebMD-symplr partnership as a game-changer, extending advanced provider search and scheduling into consumers' WebMD experience."

About symplr

symplr's comprehensive healthcare operations solutions, anchored in governance, risk management, and compliance, enables our enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare. For over 30 years, our customers trust our expertise and depend on our provider data management, workforce and talent management, contract management, spend management, access management, and compliance, quality, safety solutions to help drive better operations for better outcomes. Learn how at www.symplr.com.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, health plans and health systems through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org ®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE WebMD Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.symplr.com

http://www.webmd.com

