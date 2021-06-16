WebMD Health Corp. Announces New Editorial Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD today announced the creation of a new Editorial Advisory Board, building on its longstanding leadership as the premier source of credible, trusted and science-driven health information.

The Board will serve as a sounding board and offer on-the-ground insights for medical and health editors at WebMD and WebMD's professional brand, Medscape, while also providing perspectives on cutting-edge treatments and emerging health trends.

Medscape has long maintained advisory boards to inform content for medical specialties, while WebMD has a rigorous process of content review by a team of board-certified physicians. The new Board brings on additional expertise that spans both WebMD and Medscape.

The Board includes researchers and clinicians at the forefront of science, medicine and health technology. Members also represent diversity across age, gender, race and practice setting, with one medical resident and an executive nurse practitioner as members.

The 9-member Board includes:

John Whyte , MD, MPH: Board Chair, WebMD Chief Medical Officer

, MD, MPH: Board Chair, WebMD Chief Medical Officer Katie Boston-Leary , PhD, MBA, MHA, RN: Director of Nursing Programs, Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation

, PhD, MBA, MHA, RN: Director of Nursing Programs, Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation Arthur Caplan , PhD: Founding Head of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU School of Medicine

, PhD: Founding Head of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU School of Medicine Brian Lima , MD: Surgical Director of Heart Transplant & MCS, Medical City Healthcare

, MD: Surgical Director of Heart Transplant & MCS, Medical City Healthcare Trishna Narula , MD, MPH: Resident, General Adult Psychiatry, Stanford Health Care

, MD, MPH: Resident, General Adult Psychiatry, Stanford Health Care Alok Patel , MD: Pediatrician, Stanford Children's Health

, MD: Pediatrician, Stanford Children's Health Ileana Piña, MD, MPH: Professor of Medicine, Cardiology, Wayne State University

Michael Suk , MD, JD, MPH, MBA: Chair of Geisinger's Musculoskeletal Institute, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

, MD, JD, MPH, MBA: Chair of Geisinger's Musculoskeletal Institute, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Eric Topol , MD: Scripps Research Institute and Medscape Editor-In-Chief

"WebMD and Medscape are the leading health information platforms for consumers and healthcare professionals in part because we lean into the thought-leaders and experts that have an impact," said Dr. Whyte. "This stellar Board will deepen our insights and relevancy as we continue to grow."

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE WebMD Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.webmd.com

