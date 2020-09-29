WebMD Health Corp. to Offer New Digital Tools to Help Consumers Manage Their Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp. today announced a new service that enables consumers to schedule telehealth visits with participating healthcare professionals (HCPs) from the company's WebMD Care and Vitals platforms. WebMD Care and Vitals are among the leading providers of online tools that connect consumers to HCPs and services.

In addition, consumers can now sync their Medication Reminders on the WebMD app to all their devices (iOS and Android), as well as to a new Amazon Alexa skill.

The new telehealth and Medication Reminder features further the company's strategy to transition from health care website to health information platform, seamlessly connecting consumers to care while leveraging technologies that meet their evolving healthcare needs.

More than 76 million people use WebMD each month to access health news and trends, information on conditions and treatments, and content that educates and motivates them to take action on their health. WebMD Care and Vitals consumer websites generate more than 10 million visits per month from people searching for local healthcare providers.

The popular Medication Reminder feature will now provide consumers with the assurance that all their devices, and their voice technology, can support them in taking their medication when they need to. Users need to log on to their WebMD accounts and sync their devices.

"Telehealth was already a driving force in health care, and the COVID-19 pandemic only accelerated the transformation," said Kevin Hayes, Chief Product Officer. "People are more overwhelmed today than ever. They need the flexibility to access their healthcare professional remotely, when practical, and tools to help them manage their healthcare more seamlessly. Both of these new features are designed to support consumers and make their lives a little easier."

The HCP profiles on both WebMD and Vitals will clearly indicate whether telehealth visits are offered, and consumers can schedule virtual visits directly from the platform. Users can also search for HCPs that offer telehealth visits, and can connect with the provider's telehealth service from WebMD and Vitals. The new feature will be launched on the WebMD app later this year.

WebMD Care and Vitals include profiles of hundreds of physicians, as well as psychologists, optometrists, podiatrists, chiropractors and dentists. Consumers can also search for information on hospitals, health systems, pharmacies and insurance plans.

In addition to helping consumers find healthcare professionals, Vitals.com offers MedHelp , a collection of online patient-to-patient communities that enable tens of thousands of daily conversations about hundreds of medical conditions.

"We know that consumers at all ages and stages are increasingly confident and comfortable with using technology to support their health," said Hayes. "What we offer are platforms that support them throughout the healthcare journey -- from information to action to community. We provide multiple ways for consumers to chart their own healthcare experience, using platforms they trust."

