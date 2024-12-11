WebMD Ignite Launches Enhanced Programmatic Advertising Solution for Zero-Waste, Data-Driven Audience Targeting

Ignite Programmatic provides precise targeting and maximized campaign efficiency through comprehensive first-party insights, modeled audiences, proprietary tools and premium partnerships

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Ignite , a leading full-service growth partner for organizations in the healthcare industry, today announced Ignite Programmatic, a suite of advertising capabilities designed to deliver zero-waste campaigns for healthcare marketers. Ignite Programmatic harnesses vast proprietary intent data, including healthcare content engagement insights from some of the most visited health-related websites, alongside a set of tools to reach audiences with precision throughout their healthcare journey, driving higher engagement, improved outcomes and maximum ROI.

Even though many are operating on tight budgets, healthcare organizations spend tens of billions of dollars annually on digital advertising. However, reaching the right healthcare audiences with the right attributes or care needs is a significant challenge that can lead to a lot of wasteful spending. Ignite Programmatic addresses these challenges by using pseudonymous first-party data insights through advanced audience modeling, demand-side platforms (DSP), and premium publisher and marketplace partnerships. These data sources enable Ignite Programmatic to reach more than 98% of U.S. health-focused consumers and 3.2 million healthcare professionals, providing the greatest visibility into health audience behaviors and insights. Together, this helps healthcare marketers efficiently target high-quality consumer and professional audiences across any channel or device.

The Ignite Programmatic launch also includes a first-of-its-kind brand awareness audience model, Ignite High Value Care Seeker, which predicts individuals likely to be high healthcare spenders within the next 18 months, using pseudonymous demographic and geographic data drawn from billions of deidentified patient encounters and claims data. This allows for broad, but high-value targeting that improves campaign outcomes by reducing waste. Additionally, WebMD Ignite continues to leverage unique propensity models that indicate a consumer's likelihood to have an interest in certain health matters. Consumers targeted through Ignite Programmatic are more likely to have an interest in a given health matter compared to a geo-targeting demographic audience in the same market, reducing audience waste by 25%.

As the healthcare industry's most comprehensive and efficient programmatic advertising offering, Ignite Programmatic gives healthcare marketers:

"Programmatic advertising allows healthcare organizations to move beyond traditional methods and use data to find the right audiences with a relevant interest in a given health matter, ensuring no resources are wasted. We've developed highly specialized audience products that leverage WebMD Ignite's exclusive assets, designed specifically to help healthcare marketers connect with both high-value consumers and healthcare professionals," said Ann Bilyew, EVP, Health and President, Healthcare Solutions Group at WebMD Ignite. "By integrating these advanced audience segments directly into client media plans, we're able to deliver more precise targeting and reduce wasted ad spend. With Ignite Programmatic, our client partners benefit from customized solutions that improve campaign effectiveness, align with key performance indicators, and ultimately deliver better health outcomes while maximizing ROI."

