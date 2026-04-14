WebMD Ignite Launches HEART Program to Help States and Providers Operationalize Federal Rural Health Transformation Program Efforts

WebMD Ignite's Health Education & Access for Rural Transformation (HEART) initiative provides rapid-deployment digital infrastructure to expand prevention, education, and care access across rural communities.

WebMD Ignite to host a "Rural Health Transformation in practice" webinar on April 16 at 1 pm ET with expert insights from Manatt Health and Primary Care Development Corporation.

NEWARK, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Ignite, the leading full-service engagement partner for healthcare, today announced the launch of its Health Education & Access for Rural Transformation (HEART) program, designed to help states and providers rapidly implement patient engagement and education solutions aligned with CMS's Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program.

With the federal government distributing approximately $50 billion across all 50 states between 2026 and 2030, HEART helps organizations move from funding to action quickly. The program supports state agencies, health systems, rural hospitals, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and regional provider networks by delivering scalable digital infrastructure for education, prevention, and care access.

Because states have flexibility in deploying RHT funding, HEART can be implemented statewide, across provider networks, or within individual health systems.

Rapid, turnkey deployment for measurable impact

HEART brings together several WebMD Ignite capabilities — along with new features — into a unified, "shovel-ready" solution that enables:

HealthHub , a branded digital health education collection delivering clinically reviewed articles, videos, and interactive resources tailored to rural populations

, a branded digital health education collection delivering clinically reviewed articles, videos, and interactive resources tailored to rural populations HealthAdvisor , evidence-based health risk assessments that help identify prevention opportunities and connect individuals to appropriate care pathways

, evidence-based health risk assessments that help identify prevention opportunities and connect individuals to appropriate care pathways Omnichannel engagement programs designed to reach rural populations in their preferred channel through digital outreach, community engagement, and accessible print resources

designed to reach rural populations in their preferred channel through digital outreach, community engagement, and accessible print resources AI-powered interactive education tools that allow individuals to explore sensitive or complex health topics through conversational guidance

that allow individuals to explore sensitive or complex health topics through conversational guidance Outcome dashboards aligned to CMS reporting requirements, enabling states and providers to measure engagement, prevention activity, and care-seeking behavior

These capabilities create a multi-channel "front door" to trusted health guidance while enabling personalization by local health priorities, language, and literacy levels — all without extensive customization or IT investment.

Designed for rural realities

HEART emphasizes rapid implementation (weeks, not months), low to no technical lift, front-loaded community engagement, and long-term sustainability beyond federal funding cycles.

"Rural communities face persistent barriers to care, from workforce shortages to geographic isolation," said Ann Bilyew, EVP, Health and President, Healthcare Solutions Group at WebMD Ignite. "HEART helps states and providers turn funding into meaningful programs quickly while providing measurable impact aligned with CMS objectives."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 60 million Americans live in rural communities, where limited access and preventive-care engagement contribute to health disparities. HEART addresses this gap by enabling rapid deployment of clinically trusted resources that support education, prevention, and patient engagement.

Hear how leaders are approaching Rural Health Transformation

WebMD Ignite will host a webinar, "Rural Health Transformation in practice", on April 16 at 1 pm ET, featuring expert insights from Manatt Health and Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC). Together, they will cover what's emerging from early state programs, where providers are encountering challenges, which models are beginning to show results, and how organizations can move from strategy to execution.

About WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite, a division of WebMD and Internet Brands, helps healthcare organizations operationalize engagement and drive improved outcomes across health journeys. By unifying clinically validated education, intelligent activation, and workflow integration, we deliver personalized guidance to patients, members, and care teams at the right moments in care. Built on decades of behavioral insight, WebMD Ignite drives measurable behavior change, improved experience, greater efficiency, and stronger growth.

SOURCE WebMD Ignite