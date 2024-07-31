WebMD Ignite Unveils Two High-Performance Solutions to Supercharge Health System Referral and Revenue Growth

When combined with WebMD Ignite's industry-leading omnichannel activation, the new solutions give health systems a comprehensive approach to target healthcare providers for increasing referral volume, improving provider loyalty and capturing more revenue.

NEWARK, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Ignite , a full-service growth partner for healthcare organizations, today announced two new high-performance solutions designed to supercharge healthcare provider (HCP) growth, Ignite Provider Suite Analytics Module and Referral Growth Targeting. The new solutions build on WebMD Ignite's set of HCP applications that include robust analytics, HCP targeting capabilities, omnichannel activation services and referral-lift measurement, creating the healthcare industry's most comprehensive offering.

Hospitals and health systems are under significant revenue pressures , making controlling and improving patient leakage a key strategy to closing financial gaps. WebMD Ignite helps healthcare organizations overcome these issues by allowing them to reach unique audience segments down to the NPI level. Combining powerful referral analytics and referral-lift measurement tools with the ability to activate their strategies via omnichannel targeting and programmatic capabilities, the suite of solutions help healthcare marketers identify actionable intelligence to create campaigns based on deep insights to improve network integrity.

"Driving referral volume requires more than just data analytics. Provider organizations must have the ability to identify and reach their target audiences wherever they are while also having advanced measurement tools that allow them to adjust and refine their strategies. That's what makes WebMD Ignite the preferred growth partner," said Ann Bilyew, EVP, Health and President, Healthcare Solutions Group, WebMD/Internet Brands. "After years of building, we've assembled unique assets and engineered the industry's only end-to-end suite of technologies and services to help providers target and engage the right provider audience segments at the right time."

The two new solutions that build on WebMD Ignite's comprehensive referral-growth offering include:

Ignite Provider Suite Analytics Module: Ignite Provider Suite Analytics Module is a powerful data and analytics platform that empowers marketing and business intelligence teams to develop strategic market and referral growth initiatives. It deeply analyzes referral patterns, identifying specific providers and service lines with opportunities for growth. It also transforms rich claims data into robust analytics; answers critical market questions like determining provider referral loyalty and competitive footprint; and supplies actionable intelligence for creating strategies that engage providers.

Referral Growth Targeting: Referral Growth Targeting helps healthcare organizations target the right provider at the right time to improve provider relationships and referral volume. Building on existing HCP targeting, this enhanced capability eliminates the guesswork by utilizing a highly sophisticated provider audience model that identifies healthcare providers with a high propensity to refer into specific service lines. Leveraging first- and third-party data from sources including verified Medscape members and WebMD Ignite's in-house demand-side platform (DSP), results can be used by provider organizations to optimize their referral campaigns. With additional features like geo-targeting, Referral Growth Targeting seamlessly integrates with the strategic roadmap provided by Provider Suite Analytics Module.

WebMD Ignite now works with 95 percent of the top 40 health systems in the United States. The company offers a wide range of support for all kinds of healthcare organizations – each of which is built to create seamless health experiences that engage, optimize outcomes and build lifetime value. WebMD Ignite also was recently enhanced following WebMD Corp's acquisition of Healthwise's operating assets, which significantly expanded the scale of its content, technology, data and AI capabilities.

About WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite, a division of WebMD and Internet Brands, is the only comprehensive growth partner for healthcare organizations. We guide people to better health at all stages of their journey, from Discovery to Recovery. Our combination of leading brands in the industry—including WebMD, Medscape, Krames, PulsePoint, Vitals, The Wellness Network, Mercury Healthcare, and Healthwise—offers comprehensive solutions that engage individuals with timely, relevant messaging that optimizes experiences and outcomes, driving loyalty and lifetime value for our clients. Learn more at WebMDIgnite.com.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network, and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org ® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

