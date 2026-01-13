WebMD Launches Embody -- A Whole-Self Health, Weight Loss, and Weight Management Platform

Embody combines credible expert guidance, practical strategies, and compassionate peer support to help people build sustainable, healthy lives.

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD today announced the launch of Embody, a new digital platform that brings credible expertise together with everyday inspiration to deliver actionable help for weight loss, weight management, and healthier living. Embody is designed to empower the whole self with science-backed guidance that emphasizes practical strategies and support from experts and community members who understand the real-world challenges. Embody offers stigma-free education and expert-reviewed guidance to help people make informed decisions and feel seen throughout their journey.

"Too many people are overwhelmed by conflicting advice or temporary fixes," said Solomon Masch, Group VP, WebMD. "Embody was created to cut through the noise with straightforward, evidence-based guidance and practical tools that fit into everyday life. Embody focuses on sustainable change — physically, mentally and emotionally — backed by clinicians and supported by a community that understands the journey."

Embody understands that health goes beyond a number on a scale and that weight management is multifaceted. We all seek to embody health — and it's not simply a matter of choice or willpower. Whether it is obesity or any other weight management concern, Embody communicates honestly about how these conditions are shaped by metabolism, hormonal health, genetics, and environmental and emotional well-being.

Embody is relatable, evidence-based, and offers:

A guided digital course: The Healthy Habits Project — a six-part course on the science of healthy habit formation and maintenance, including lessons on sleep, nutrition, exercise, and cognitive behavioral therapy

Live and on-demand workshops: Leading researchers and practitioners present cutting-edge research and proven strategies in free events that include an interactive question and answer session

Focused outcomes: Interactive workshops featuring clinicians dedicated specifically to weight loss, weight management, and whole-person health — from behavior change techniques to stress and sleep support and more

Expert-led guidance: A multidisciplinary team of nutritionists, fitness specialists, psychologists, and medical experts creates and reviews content grounded in current science

Practical strategies: Step-by-step guidance that emphasizes real-world sustainability over quick fixes

Compassionate community: Personal stories and community-generated solutions to help reduce isolation and build confidence

Unlike general wellness sites, Embody unites nutrition, fitness, health, and wellness with comprehensive support for weight management and healthy living — and does so with an emphasis on clarity, compassion, and credibility. Its content offers bite-sized guidance for busy lives, plus deeper programs for those who want structured support.

"Recognizing that mental health and emotional well-being are essential to sustainable health changes, we created Embody to deliver guidance that is practical, accessible, and grounded in real life," said WebMD Chief Physician Editor, Neha Pathak, MD, FACP, DipABLM. "Our content addresses the emotional toll of weight stigma, helps people navigate body-image pressures and social situations, and provides tools to support emotional resilience and realistic expectations throughout the weight-management journey."

To learn more about Embody and how it will reset the conversation around weight management, visit Youembody.com today.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, MedPulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE WebMD Health Corp.