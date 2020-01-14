WebMD Launches WebMD Care, Connecting Consumers to Health Care Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD today announced the launch of WebMD Care https://doctor.webmd.com/ , a new service that furthers a strategic shift from health information website to health information platform by seamlessly connecting consumers from trusted WebMD content to getting the care they need.

Building on WebMD's former Physician Directory, WebMD Care has expanded to include more physicians, as well as chiropractors, dentists and health care professionals (HCPs) specializing in acupuncture and holistic modalities. Enhanced professional profiles on WebMD Care highlight HCPs that are actively accepting new patients and offer a richer profile on background and experience. Consumers can search by condition, health concern, location or type of HCP and use the platform to search for information on hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, and insurance plans.

WebMD has also strengthened its prescription drug discount program, WebMDRx, through a new partnership with SingleCare, a free prescription savings service. Consumers visiting WebMD can compare prescription drug prices at local pharmacies and save with WebMDRx discounts. They can type the name of a medication into the WebMDRx search bar and get a product description and prices for filling it at nearby pharmacies. After finding the lowest price, users can text, print or email a coupon to themselves or download the WebMD mobile app and show the coupon at the pharmacy.

It is anticipated that these changes will resonate with millions of users. Nearly 80 million people visit WebMD every month, and millions of them use established platforms, such as WebMD's Symptom Checker and the interactive Cold and Flu Map, to learn about symptoms and possible conditions so they are better informed and more confident about what to do next. WebMD Care and WebMDRx build on the WebMD commitment to support consumers on their health care journey.

"Our evolution is in sync with the changing health care environment," said Stu MacFarlane, WebMD Chief Marketing Officer. "Consumers' health information needs are changing rapidly. They have less face time with health care professionals, so they are expected to take on more health-related tasks, such as learning about conditions and getting information on prescriptions. WebMD is evolving alongside them."

The platform services also include WebMD Labs, which offers consumers access to lab testing for the nine most common sexually transmitted diseases. Consumers can request and schedule tests and receive results in two to three days. They can also connect directly to a health care professional by phone or video chat at no additional charge to discuss their results, getting treatment, and other steps that may be warranted.

"Consumers tell us they are more confident in what to do next for their health as a result of the information and support they received on WebMD," MacFarlane said. "As WebMD continues to innovate, our commitment remains the same: Offer accurate, easy-to-understand health content and services that empower health decision-making and motivate consumers to take action for their health."

