WebPros Appoints Jens Meggers as Chief Executive Officer

"It's an honor to join a company with a deep heritage of technology invention and development," said Jens Meggers. "WebPros' DNA is one that fosters close collaboration with our customers and partners, and I'm looking forward to further developing these strong partnerships in the future."

"We are very excited to have Jens join the WebPros team," added Leif Lindbäck, Senior Managing Director at CVC Capital Partners. "WebPros delivers intelligent hosting automation software that powers some of the largest web hosting brands. We are looking forward to working closely with Jens, as he leads the Group into its next phase of growth."

About WebPros

Founded in 2017, WebPros Group is the leading SaaS platform for server management globally. The group comprises five primary brands: cPanel, Plesk, SolusIO, WHMCS, and, XOVI. WebPros platforms seek to simplify the lives of developers and web professionals by providing highly scalable software solutions that automate server tasks for hosting providers and web professionals. For more information on WebPros and its brands, visit: www.webpros.com.

About CVC Capital Partners

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 23 offices and over 550 employees throughout Europe, Asia and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$160 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. In total, CVC currently manages approximately US$105 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in over 80 companies worldwide, employing over 400,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of approximately US$91 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

