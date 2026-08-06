WebPT Names Dr. Alex Bendersky Head of Clinical Innovation

New role to strengthen clinical leadership behind WebPT's product innovation and future platform development

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT, the leading rehab therapy platform designed to help practices improve efficiency, grow revenue, and manage every aspect of their business, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alex Bendersky as head of clinical innovation. Dr. Bendersky joins WebPT with more than 23 years of experience spanning clinical practice, rehabilitation operations, digital health, product strategy, and healthcare technology. In his new position, he will help drive product innovation across the WebPT platform by aligning market needs, clinical workflows, and modern digital capabilities to deliver solutions for rehab therapy providers.

"As we look to the future of the WebPT platform, it's important to continue building our team with individuals who have deep clinical and technology experience," said Andrea Facini, chief executive officer at WebPT. "WebPT's strength has always been our deep understanding of the rehab therapy profession and our commitment to building solutions around those needs. Alex's experience reinforces that approach as we prepare to bring unparalleled innovation to our Members."

Prior to joining WebPT, Dr. Bendersky held leadership roles across rehabilitation operations, digital health, and clinical innovation, leading the adoption of advanced analytics, AI-enabled workflows, and value-based care models. A fellowship-trained clinician, he was named Clinician of the Year in a network of more than 3,000 therapists and helped guide a national rehabilitation network from its founding to more than 350 clinics. He also speaks regularly at national conferences and educates on musculoskeletal health, allied health innovation, and healthcare transformation.

"Throughout my career, I've focused on bringing technology into clinical practice in ways that solve real problems for clinicians and patients," said Dr. Bendersky. "Innovation only succeeds if clinicians can use it in their everyday practice. I'm excited to join WebPT and help continue to develop technology that supports providers, improves workflows, and advances rehab therapy."

Dr. Bendersky is also the founder of Rehab Think Tank, where he writes about musculoskeletal care, value-based care strategy, and the future of healthcare technology.

To learn more about WebPT, visit www.webpt.com.

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform, offering innovative solutions that help providers optimize operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business success. WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to optimize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

SOURCE WebPT