WebPT Closed 2025 With Strong Momentum Across Leadership, Platform Innovation, and Member Experience

Expanded executive team, strategic partnerships, and industry advocacy underscore a year of noteworthy progress

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform designed to help practices power efficiency, grow revenue, and manage every aspect of their practice, today announces strong year-end momentum following a year of investment in leadership, Member experience, and industry advocacy. With nearly 1,000 employees and more than 170,000 users, WebPT has now enabled more than $400 billion in patient revenue to date. Throughout 2025, the company strengthened its executive leadership team, expanded strategic partnerships, and delivered measurable improvements in customer satisfaction and operational performance for Members nationwide.

"This year, we focused on doing the work that matters most to our Members," said Andrea Facini , chief executive officer of WebPT. "We invested in the right leaders, strengthened our foundation, and stayed closely connected to the needs of our Members. Every improvement we made was guided by a single goal: helping rehab therapy practices work more efficiently, deliver better care, and build resilient businesses for the future."

Strengthening Leadership to Support Long-Term Growth

In 2025, WebPT bolstered its executive team with several new appointments. Carson Ure was promoted to chief financial officer, while Suzanne Cogan and Kim Commito were named president and chief customer officer and chief product officer, respectively.

The expanded leadership team reflects WebPT's continued focus on supporting Members and investing in the long-term evolution of its platform and services.

Expanding Partnerships to Deliver Smarter, More Connected Care

In 2025, WebPT announced a new partnership with Comprehend Health to support specific clinical and operational needs within rehab therapy practices. The partnership integrates AI-powered scribing and real-time compliance support into rehab therapy workflows and expands the tools available to practices using WebPT across documentation, compliance, and care delivery.

"Partnering with WebPT allows us to bring AI-powered scribing to providers at a scale and level of impact that hasn't been possible before," said Jacob Michalski , founder and chief executive officer of Comprehend Health. "From the very beginning, this has been a partnership with providers—rooted in the belief that clinicians should be able to focus on what matters most: patient care. We're excited to work with WebPT to bring Comprehend Vision to market and move closer to a world where providers don't have to spend their days tied to a keyboard."

Platform Security

In 2025, WebPT made changes to how its platform is monitored and supported. The engineering team added 24-hour coverage, system logging was expanded, and observability tools were updated.

The Logi upgrade was completed during the year with zero service interruptions, enabling faster report generation for Members. WebPT also rolled out additional security updates in 2025, contributing to a 70-point year-over-year increase in its Bitsight score.

Measurable Improvements in Member Experience and Satisfaction

In 2025, WebPT was committed to monitoring customer support and revenue cycle services metrics. Customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores were consistently above 90% throughout the year, and support response and resolution times hit best practice performance thresholds. WebPT's Revenue Cycle Management managed service showcased outcomes with Members reporting accelerated collections, fewer denials, and reduced aging balances.

These improvements contributed to WebPT being named a Gold winner in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards for Support Department of the Year, recognizing the company's industry-leading Member support and service delivery along with a 26-point increase in WebPT's Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Industry Leadership, Advocacy, and Community Engagement

In addition to product and service advancements, WebPT continued to play an active role in advancing the rehab therapy profession. In partnership with The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI), the company supported industry advocacy efforts for critical federal legislation, including the Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly (SAFE) Act (H.R. 1171/S. 2612) and the Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act (H.R. 879/S. 1640).

WebPT also hosted Elevate and Ascend Sessions throughout the year, delivering eight sessions attended by more than 2,200 participants. These events focused on timely topics such as AI, revenue cycle management, and operational best practices, creating opportunities for education, peer connection, and shared learning across the rehab therapy community.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on the momentum of 2025, WebPT plans to continue investing in AI-powered innovation, revenue cycle optimization, and tools that simplify workflows across the entire practice lifecycle. Upcoming initiatives include continued RCM investments, further enhancements to online scheduling, and expanded AI capabilities designed to support documentation, compliance, and operational efficiency.

To support these initiatives WebPT has announced its collaboration with Net Health to expand access to outcomes measurement and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) through Limber, Net Health's leading outcomes and RTM platform. This partnership will support hybrid in-clinic and digital care models, improve patient engagement, strengthen data continuity, and help rehab therapy providers extend care beyond the clinic while staying focused on measurable patient outcomes.

To learn more about WebPT and how it supports rehab therapy practices nationwide, visit https://www.webpt.com .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform, offering innovative solutions that help providers optimize operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business success. WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com .

