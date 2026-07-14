WebPT Introduces the Next Generation of AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Management for Rehab Therapy

Practices using WebPT RCM have achieved 80% fewer denials and rejections, 48% higher monthly collections, and 20% higher net revenue per visit by combining AI-powered automation with rehab-specialized billing expertise.

PHOENIX, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT, the leading rehab therapy platform designed to help practices improve efficiency, grow revenue, and manage every aspect of their business, today announced the next generation of its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services, combining the industry's most advanced AI-powered billing technology with the nation's largest team of rehab-specialized billing experts.

As reimbursement grows more complex and staffing pressures continue to rise, rehab therapy practices need more than billing software or outsourced services alone. WebPT's enhanced Revenue Cycle Management Services pair intelligent automation with dedicated rehab billing specialists to help practices collect more revenue, get paid faster, and gain complete visibility into financial performance, without adding administrative burden.

Practices using WebPT Revenue Cycle Management Services have achieved 80% fewer denials and rejections, 48% higher monthly collections, 20% higher net revenue per visit, and seven days faster time to payment, demonstrating the impact of combining advanced AI with experienced revenue cycle experts.

"AI is fundamentally reimagining what's possible in revenue cycle management," said Andrea Facini, chief executive officer at WebPT. "We're moving beyond reactive billing to intelligent, predictive systems that optimize the entire financial lifecycle. This is the future of how rehab practices will optimize reimbursement, accelerate cash flow, and gain the visibility and efficiency they need to focus on patient care, and we're bringing it to market now."

The enhanced WebPT Revenue Cycle Management Services deliver on this vision through intelligent technology and expert-driven workflows:

AI-driven workflows improve every stage of the claim lifecycle

improve every stage of the claim lifecycle Intelligent rules proactively identify and resolve issues before claims are submitted

proactively identify and resolve issues before claims are submitted Predictive analytics surface denial risks and payer trends earlier

surface denial risks and payer trends earlier Real-time dashboards provide complete visibility into claim status, payments, denials, and key financial metrics

provide complete visibility into claim status, payments, denials, and key financial metrics Intelligent work queues help billing specialists prioritize the highest-impact work

help billing specialists prioritize the highest-impact work Integrated lockbox automation streamlines payment processing through automated EOB digitization, digital check deposits, and payment reconciliation

Because WebPT processes more rehab therapy claims than any other organization, its AI continuously learns from one of the industry's largest rehab-specific datasets—helping billing experts deliver cleaner claims, stronger collections, and faster reimbursement over time.

"Technology should make experts more effective, not replace them," said Monte Sandler, chief operating officer at WebPT. "Our AI-powered platform gives our rehab billing specialists deeper visibility, smarter workflows, and actionable insights, while our dedicated teams provide the strategic expertise and accountability that practices simply can't get from software alone. That's how we help our Members improve financial performance while spending less time worrying about billing."

More than 40 practices have already transitioned to the new solution, and starting July 1, all new RCM Members will also start to reap the benefit from the advanced technology.

To learn more about WebPT Revenue Cycle Management Services or schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.webpt.com/products/rcm-service.

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform, offering innovative solutions that help providers optimize operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business success. WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to optimize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

SOURCE WebPT