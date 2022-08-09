WeBrokr Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Digital publishing M&A firm WeBrokr celebrates 10 years in business, and Founder Logan Abner welcomes his family's first child

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital publishing M&A firm WeBrokr began in 2012 with the goal of helping the Founders of digital publishing properties sell their company. Over the past decade WeBrokr has grown to become the go-to firm for premium publishing properties in the entertainment, gaming & technology categories who are seeking a successful exit.

Major acquisitions that WeBrokr has represented in the entertainment publishing industry include the likes of Screen Rant, Collider, Comic Book Resources (CBR.com), We Got This Covered, and WhatCulture. These web properties and their associated YouTube channels are visited by hundreds of millions of people each month.

Logan Abner, Founder of WeBrokr, had this to say regarding the 10-year anniversary: "It feels just like yesterday that we were going through that initial 'start-up grind' that every new Founder experiences when they first launch their company. I want to say thank you to our first few clients that believed in us, and gave us a chance way back when we were just a fledgling M&A firm. It feels good to know that we have had a positive impact on the lives of other Founders by helping them capitalize on their hard work through a successful exit. We're excited to see what the next decade of deals has in store for us!"

In addition to these monumental company milestones, WeBrokr Founder & CEO Logan Abner also welcomed his first child in February with his wife Elizabeth.

"WeBrokr has always been a family-first and family-owned business, and for many of our clients we know this mantra rings true for them as well." said Logan Abner

"There really is no greater joy in life than becoming a father. Our company and family success would not be possible without the continued support from my beautiful wife Elizabeth."

