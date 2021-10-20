WeBrokr represents ResetEra.com in acquisition by M.O.B.A. Network AB

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital publishing M&A firm WeBrokr has successfully advised ResetEra.com Ownership on their acquisition by M.O.B.A. Network AB for USD $4.55 million. The purchase price will be paid in two tranches, where USD 3.55 million has been paid upon closing, and an additional USD 1 million will be paid by December 31st, 2021. This acquisition continues M.O.B.A. Network's strategy of growing and acquiring large gaming communities, and is a strong addition to their portfolio of over 20 web-based brands, as well as their YouTube network Union For Gamers (UFG). As one of the largest and most active gaming communities in the world, ResetEra.com has served as a diverse and inclusive gathering place for gamers since 2017. According to the official M.O.B.A. Network press release, ResetEra generated sales of approximately USD $700,000 with an EBITDA margin of 80% during the trailing twelve months.

As a digital publishing M&A firm founded in 2012, WeBrokr is primarily known for representing premium publishing web properties for acquisition. Led by founder and CEO Logan Abner, WeBrokr has extensive experience working with both Sell-Side and Buy-Side clientele. WeBrokr is the most accomplished M&A firm in the world for entertainment, gaming and tech-related publishing properties, with valuations typically ranging from $1-$20 million.

The ResetEra.com acquisition marks WeBrokr's largest gaming-specific acquisition to date. Similar high-profile deals successfully acquired through WeBrokr during the trailing twelve months include AndroidPolice.com, WeGotThisCovered.com, Collider.com, AppAdvice.com & MMORPG.com.

Logan Abner

WeBrokr.com

[email protected]

SOURCE WeBrokr, LLC

