WeBrokr will expand into YouTube channel acquisitions

Digital publishing M&A firm WeBrokr will expand its Sell-Side brokerage services to include the representation of stand-alone YouTube channels and networks

CINCINNATI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital publishing M&A firm WeBrokr has successfully represented many of the largest deals in the entertainment, gaming and technology publishing industries, and now plans to offer its Sell-Side brokerage services to standalone YouTube channels and networks.

Notable acquisitions that WeBrokr has represented in the entertainment industry include the likes of Screen Rant, Collider, and WhatCulture.

Screen Rant is one of the top 500 most visited web properties in the world according to SimilarWeb. Collider is a household name that has become synonymous with movie news and reviews. WhatCulture was acquired earlier this year by media titan Future PLC, and is a leading source of general entertainment and gaming content.

These properties not only boast a massive web presence, but their respective YouTube channels are also some of the largest in the industry. For example, at the time of acquisition WhatCulture was home to 12 different YouTube channels with a combined audience of 8.3 million subscribers (SocialBlade).

Through these various acquisitions WeBrokr has gained a great deal of knowledge on the general YouTube channel evaluation process, and understands what buyers are looking for when determining if a specific YouTube channel or network will make a beneficial acquisition target.

Logan Abner, Founder of WeBrokr said:

"WeBrokr has identified a growing demand for premium YouTube and video content acquisitions. What was once a very small percentage of total web traffic, YouTube and mobile video viewership has continued to soar over the past few years, and we expect that trend to continue into the future. We have successfully completed a large number of deals that contain a significant YouTube component, and feel the time is right for us to expand our Sell-Side brokerage service to include standalone YouTube channel acquisitions. We believe these channels provide a great strategic acquisition opportunity for many of the larger digital media publishers, and expect significant consolidation to happen in this space over the next decade."

For more information on WeBrokr's YouTube channel acquisition service please visit WeBrokr.com or contact Logan Abner below.

Logan Abner

WeBrokr, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE WeBrokr, LLC