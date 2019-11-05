Webroot Announces Business Endpoint Protection Integration with SyncroMSP

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webroot, a Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) company, announced a new integration with SyncroMSP to give managed service providers (MSPs) an additional remote monitoring and management (RMM) tool to aid them in protecting against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. The integration combines the threat intelligence-powered Webroot® Business Endpoint Protection with SyncroMSP's combined RMM, PSA and Remote Access platform, designed specifically for MSPs. This integration will enable organizations to focus less on implementing and managing their security solutions and more on growing their business in the most efficient way possible.

About the Integration:

Webroot's MSP partners and their customers are each unique in terms of their security needs, priorities and business processes, but they all have one preference in common: security solutions that are affordable and easy-to-implement and manage.

SyncroMSP delivers on MSP demand with an affordable and intuitive platform that offers RMM, PSA and Remote Access within a single dashboard, allowing even the most resource constrained MSPs and SMBs to ensure threat detection and protection.

SyncroMSP's platform was designed to meet the needs of today's MSPs. It combines a full-featured PSA, embedded RMM, and built-in remote session tool into one platform so organizations can save time and money by avoiding the need for multiple solutions.

The integration incorporates live data from Webroot Business Endpoint Protection to offer context for the customer's environment and the threat status within the SyncroMSP console.

Webroot will provide key risk and device information such as threat status, threat path, engine version, communications status, shields status, and environment settings, offering context for the SyncroMSP platform and adding the power of next-gen Webroot anti-malware capabilities to threat lifecycle determinations.

The ability to provide customers with customizable and easy-to-manage security solutions is a key advantage MSPs have over traditional security vendors, so Webroot has been focused on establishing integrations with many security services in order to equip MSPs and their customers with a wide variety of tools and enable them to do business their way.

Key Quotes:

Chad Bacher, Chief Product Officer, Carbonite

"Whether they're well-established or just entering the security space, our MSP partners appreciate having a wide range of RMM tools to meet their specific business needs. We're pleased to now offer another integration with a powerful RMM, PSA and Remote Access tool through SyncroMSP. It's advanced yet easy-to-manage, turnkey and affordable – exactly what many of our customers are looking for."

Ian Alexander, COO, SyncroMSP

"At Syncro, one of our primary goals is to help MSPs and their clients thrive by delivering a powerful yet easy-to-use MSP platform. Through our integration with Webroot, MSPs can offer a one-stop shop for advanced threat detection and protection that pairs seamlessly with our combined RMM and PSA solution. This enables organizations to focus less on implementing and managing their security solutions and more on growing their business in the most efficient way possible."

Additional Resources:

About SyncroMSP

SyncroMSP is a software platform that helps Managed Service Providers (MSPs) support SMBs all over the world. It combines a full-featured Professional Services Automation Platform (PSA), embedded Remote Monitoring and Management Solution (RMM) and built-in Remote Session tool into one platform to help MSPs save time and money by avoiding the need for multiple software solutions. To learn more, visit https://syncromsp.com.

About Webroot

Webroot, a Carbonite company, harnesses the cloud and artificial intelligence to protect businesses and individuals against cyber threats. We provide endpoint protection, network protection, and security awareness training solutions purpose built for managed service providers and small businesses. Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Services are used by market leading companies like Cisco, F5 Networks, Citrix, Aruba, Palo Alto Networks, A10 Networks, and more. Leveraging the power of machine learning to protect millions of businesses and individuals, Webroot secures the connected world. Webroot operates globally across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Discover Smarter Cybersecurity® solutions at webroot.com.

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust data protection platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite data protection platform supports businesses on a global scale with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.

Carbonite, Inc. serves customers through three brands: Carbonite data protection, Webroot cybersecurity, and MailStore email archiving.

