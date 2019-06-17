Webroot Announces Integration with Blackpoint Cyber

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webroot, a Carbonite company, created a new integration with Blackpoint Cyber to provide an advanced IT security solution to protect managed service providers (MSPs) and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from sophisticated cyberattacks. The integration combines the threat intelligence-powered Webroot® Business Endpoint Protection with Blackpoint Cyber's managed detection and response platform, SNAP-Defense.

About the Integration:

Webroot customers face two significant challenges: today's MSP security teams are often understaffed, and their SMB customers lack vital security expertise. Webroot understands the need for a strong IT ecosystem to help MSPs and SMBs overcome these challenges and provide protection, detection and remediation for attacks.

Blackpoint Cyber's SNAP-Defense platform is a multi-tenant solution designed for MSPs looking for help with the managed detection and response aspects of cybersecurity.

The integration incorporates live data from Webroot's endpoint protection to provide context to the customer's environment and the threat situation within the Blackpoint Cyber console.

Customers of Webroot and Blackpoint Cyber will have immediate access to the advanced security defenses of a 24/7 managed detection and response service for their network infrastructure and experienced SOC analysts to lean on for advanced threat mitigation.

Webroot will provide key risk and device information such as threat status, threat path, engine version, communications status, shields status, and environment settings, offering context for the Blackpoint Cyber system and adding the power of next-gen Webroot anti-malware capabilities to threat lifecycle determinations.

Key Quotes:

Chad Bacher, SVP, Products, Carbonite

"For MSPs and their clients, the need for simple, automated security solutions is paramount. Through our integration with Blackpoint Cyber, we're providing an easy-to-use avenue for MSPs to deliver advanced threat protection. We are always on the lookout for ways to help streamline operations for our partners, and this new integration will give MSPs a powerful new tool in the fight against cybercrime."

Jon Murchison, CEO, Blackpoint Cyber

"Keeping up with the evolution of cyberattacks can be a major obstacle for modern organizations. This is especially true for SMBs, which often face a severe lack of security skills and resources within their company. To this end, we are thrilled to offer this new integration with Webroot to give SMBs and MSPs access to affordable yet advanced solutions, thus reducing the resources our clients and channel partners require to ensure security."

Elon Grad, Director of Technology and Innovation, Platte River Networks

"The integration of Blackpoint Cyber and Webroot makes our lives much easier and provides enhanced protection for our customers. We also greatly appreciate how both Webroot and Blackpoint genuinely understand the channel. They know our community better than most other vendors, and regularly speak to MSPs to gather feedback and incorporate it into their solutions. Overall, this integration is a win-win for MSPs."

Additional Resources:

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is a cybersecurity company headquartered in Maryland, USA. The company was established by former U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence cyber security and technology experts. Leveraging its real-world cyber experience and knowledge of malicious cyber behavior and tradecraft, Blackpoint provides cyber security products and services to help organizations protect their infrastructure and operations. The company's proprietary security operations and incident response platform, SNAP-Defense, is available as a product or as a 24x7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. Blackpoint's mission is to provide effective, affordable real-time threat detection and response to organizations of all sizes around the world.

About Webroot

Webroot, a Carbonite company, harnesses the cloud and artificial intelligence to protect businesses and individuals against cyber threats. We provide endpoint protection, network protection, and security awareness training solutions purpose built for managed service providers and small businesses. Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Services are used by market leading companies like Cisco, F5 Networks, Citrix, Aruba, Palo Alto Networks, A10 Networks, and more. Leveraging the power of machine learning to protect millions of businesses and individuals, Webroot secures the connected world. Webroot operates globally across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Discover Smarter Cybersecurity® solutions at webroot.com.

