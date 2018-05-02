Webroot® DNS Protection Improves Visibility for SMBs and MSPs

DNS Protection safeguards users on corporate and guest networks, across Windows®, Linux, Apple®, and Android™ devices by blocking threats at the domain level. With more than 80 URL categories to choose from, administrators have granular, policy-based control to automatically block dangerous and questionable sites (such as Malware and Adult) or unwanted sites (such as streaming media). This non-disruptive, easy-to-deploy network security solution saves time and money, while also minimizing unproductive web usage.

Key Facts:

Webroot SecureAnywhere ® DNS Protection is a domain-level filtering service designed to provide granular control over internet access. It extends Webroot security into the network to protect end users from malicious communications, regardless of the device being used.

New enhancements to the solution allow customizable, granular policy control over internet usage without additional hardware or software. Users can activate this functionality in the Global Site Manager console.

The solution is powered by Webroot BrightCloud ® Threat Intelligence, enabling category-based internet usage restrictions with flexible policy management that can be configured for the corporate network, guest WiFi, roaming users, and groups or individuals within an organization.

Webroot engineered DNS Protection with MSPs in mind. The solution is simple to deploy, improves compliance, and reduces management costs while also offering easy management via the Global Site Manager.

Key Quotes:

Chad Bacher, SVP of Product Strategy and Technology Alliances, Webroot

"It's shocking how often we hear SMBs say they're too small to be a target for cyberattacks. If anything, cybercriminals are more likely to target them because they're less likely to have adequate security defenses and resources. Our goal with this solution is to make it simple and affordable for SMBs to add security to their network layer."

Stuart Brown, Technical Director, Cambridge Helpdesk

"We selected Webroot SecureAnywhere DNS Protection over a number of others in the market for a variety of reasons, ranging from its small install footprint and its visual overview of all devices, to its reporting and central management. The icing on the cake is that it offers extra security capabilities we didn't see in other options we considered. We feel good offering this layer of protection to our customers because we know it can stop a slew of threats from ever reaching a device and end user in the first place."

Aaron Sherrill, Senior Analyst, 451 Research

"DNS protection is a critical part of a defense in depth strategy. Every MSP should make sure its SMB customer base has a DNS layer protection. It's non-invasive, simple to deploy, and knocks out a huge number of threats this audience faces on a daily basis before they even hit."

Additional Resources:

About Webroot

Webroot was the first to harness the cloud and artificial intelligence to protect businesses and individuals against cyber threats. We provide the number one security solution for managed service providers and small businesses, who rely on Webroot for endpoint protection, network protection, and security awareness training. Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Services are used by market leading companies like Cisco, F5 Networks, Citrix, Aruba, A10 Networks, and more. Leveraging the power of machine learning to protect millions of businesses and individuals, Webroot secures the connected world. Headquartered in Colorado, Webroot operates globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover Smarter Cybersecurity® solutions at webroot.com.

