Webroot Expands Continuum Partnership with Integration of Webroot® SecureAnywhere® DNS Protection

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webroot, the Smarter Cybersecurity® company, expanded its partnership with Continuum, the service-enabled technology platform that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to scale rapidly and profitably. Now, Webroot SecureAnywhere® DNS Protection is seamlessly integrated within Continuum Security Profile & Protect service, providing granular internet filtering capabilities that protect against malicious websites, provide real-time user access reports and give MSPs the power to set tamperproof web access policies.

Many MSPs offer protection against inbound cyber-attacks to their customers. However, until recently, they were not able to offer visibility or control over all of the traffic leaving their network for the internet. Webroot SecureAnywhere DNS Protection provides essential prevention, protection and visibility for all outbound network traffic, significantly reducing previously unseen malicious threats and infectious responses from the internet.

Continuum customers can purchase and manage Webroot SecureAnywhere DNS Protection deployments from within Continuum's remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform.

Through the integration, Continuum's MSP customers are now able to self-provision DNS licensing through the Continuum console, making the solution easy to administer and increasing overall operating margins.

DNS is included at no extra cost for all devices protected using Continuum Security Profile & Protect.

Webroot SecureAnywhere DNS Protection is a domain-level filtering service designed to provide granular control over internet access. It extends Webroot security into the network to protect end users from malicious communications, regardless of the device being used.

Webroot engineered DNS Protection with MSPs in mind; the solution is simple to deploy, improves compliance, and reduces management costs, while also offering easy management via the Webroot Global Site Manager.

DNS Protection stops 88 percent of web-borne malware before it reaches an organization's network by automatically applying defenses at the network perimeter.

The solution is powered by Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence, enabling category-based internet usage restrictions with flexible policy management that can be configured for the corporate network, guest WiFi, roaming users, and groups or individuals within an organization.

"Protection at the DNS layer is one of the simplest and most effective ways for businesses to reduce their overall risk posture and prevent threats before they enter the network. Through our expanded partnership with Continuum, we are removing the friction from the buying and provisioning process for MSPs, making the easiest-to-implement DNS solution even easier."

"The greatest opportunity for our MSP partners is in the area of security," said Fielder Hiss, VP of Product at Continuum. "To take advantage of this opportunity and scale their businesses, they need products and services that allow them to deliver the protection their end-clients demand. That's what Continuum brings to its MSP partners, and Webroot's products work seamlessly with our model. Their easy-to-deploy solutions are comprehensive, lightweight and integrated, and our expanded partnership with Webroot further enables Continuum partners to grow their businesses profitably and securely, all with the aim to provide the best possible service to their SMB clients."

