Webroot Recognized as Trailblazer in 2019 Radicati Endpoint Security Quadrant

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webroot, a Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) company, has been recognized as a "Trail Blazer" in The Radicati Group's Endpoint Security Market Quadrant for 2019. This is the eighth year in a row that Webroot has received this placement.

The report evaluates key vendors in the endpoint security space on functionality and strategic vision. According to Radicati, a Trail Blazer is a vendor who offers advanced, best-of-breed technology and has the potential to disrupt a market. In particular, Radicati cites several key strengths of Webroot® Business Endpoint Protection, including its ease of management, the small installation footprint, light system performance, the ability to work with any browser and coexist in environments with other endpoint security platforms. Additionally, Radicati lauds Webroot for its Dwell Time reporting, which informs IT staff at which point in time an endpoint was infected and how long it took Webroot protection to detect and remediate the threat—effectively enabling better post-breach forensics and analysis.

About the Radicati Market Quadrant:

The Radicati Market Quadrant demonstrates how top vendors in endpoint security compare to each other by placing them within four different categories: Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists and Mature Players.

Trail Blazers offer advanced, best-of-breed technology in some areas of their solutions. Trail Blazers also have the potential for "disrupting" the market with new technology and are most likely to grow into Top Players.

Vendors are positioned according to two criteria:

Functionality – the breadth and depth of the solution's features.



Strategic Vision – including a thorough understanding of customer needs, the ability to deliver through attractive pricing and channel models, solid customer support and strong ongoing innovation.

About Webroot® solutions:

Webroot offers a suite of security products for managed service providers (MSPs) and small and medium businesses (SMBs), including Endpoint Protection , DNS Protection , and Security Awareness Training .

, , and . Webroot solutions provide best-in-class efficacy against the growing number of threat vectors with a comprehensive suite of products that are simple to deploy and manage.

Powered by the cloud-based Webroot® Platform , Webroot solutions enable organizations to stop known and unknown cyber threats using real-time threat intelligence based on advanced machine learning and behavioral analysis.

, Webroot solutions enable organizations to stop known and unknown cyber threats using real-time threat intelligence based on advanced machine learning and behavioral analysis. The Webroot web-based management console offers centralized remote management and fully integrated customer support, purpose built to better serve MSP and SMB customers.

Key Quotes:

Chad Bacher, Chief Product Officer, Carbonite

"Webroot is proud to be recognized yet again as a Trail Blazer by The Radicati Group in its 2019 Endpoint Security Market Quadrant. We know how important time and efficiency are for MSPs and SMBs, especially those with limited security resources. That's why we continually work to create solutions that are easy to use, deploy, manage, and automate, and are also highly effective at protecting against the most advanced and evolving cyber threats—it's so we can help put time back in our customers' and partners' day."

Sara Radicati, President and CEO, The Radicati Group

"Webroot Business Endpoint Protection is a fully cloud-based security solution that's both easy to manage and effective, making it perfect for MSPs and SMBs who may lack the same resources as large enterprise. We recognize Webroot as a Trail Blazer because they provide powerful threat intelligence without a heavy install footprint. That's why we name Webroot a Trail Blazer year after year."

