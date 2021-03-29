WebSafety Changes Name and Stock Symbol

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: VDXI). WebSafety announced today that the company has changed both its name and stock symbol. The new name is VeriDetx Corp. and the new symbol is VDXI.

Rowland Day CEO and Founder of WebSafety announced that "in anticipation of completing the acquisition of VeriDetx, Inc., WebSafety has changed its name and trading symbol."

Mr. Day went on to say that both he and the founder of VeriDetx, Jerry Astor, were very pleased with the progress that has been made to date and were looking forward to completing the acquisition and building the brand.

About VeriDetx Corp.

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

About Veridetx, Inc.

VeriDetx Inc. (www.veridetx.com ) markets a broad line of proprietary walk-through disinfecting booths and sanitizers. The booths capture information related to the temperature and identity of anyone entering them and in seconds kill germs present on their clothes or exposed areas with an atomized, FDA/EPA approved, OSHA compliant "dry" fog.

For more information, please contact:

Veridetx Corp.

Rowland W. Day II

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-949-350-6500

SOURCE WebSafety, Inc.